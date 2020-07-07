PDC Energy Announces Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call – Thursday, August 6, 2020

DENVER, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. ("PDC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2020 operating and financial results. The Company plans to issue its news release after market close on Wednesday, August 5, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company's website, www.pdce.com.



Conference Call and Webcast :

Date/Time: Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520

International: 1-253-237-1142

Conference ID: 2517619

Webcast: available at www.pdce.com

Replay Information :

Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056

International: 1-404-537-3406

Conference ID: 2517619

Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, produces, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Its operations are focused on the liquid-rich horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and the liquid-rich Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.

Contact:

Kyle Sourk

Sr. Manager Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

303-318-6150

kyle.sourk@pdce.com