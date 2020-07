Onex to Announce Second-Quarter Results on August 6, 2020

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX:ONEX) will release its results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 on August 6, 2020. A live broadcast of Onex' webcast to discuss the results will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on August 6, 2020.

A link to the live webcast and the 90-day on-line replay will be available at www.onex.com/events-and-presentations .

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex' platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on larger opportunities in North America and Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through collateralized loan obligations, private debt and other credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff's actively managed public equity and public credit funds. In total, Onex has approximately $32.9 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $6.0 billion is its own shareholder capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex' platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $45 billion, generate annual revenues of $27 billion and employ approximately 170,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com . Onex' security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com .

