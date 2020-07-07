ASUS and IP Bridge Join Via Licensing's 4G Multi-Generational Patent Pool

SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via Licensing Corporation, the collaborative licensing leader, today announced the addition of two new members to the company's industry-leading 4G Multi-Generational Wireless standard essential patent licensing program for mobile devices.



Joining the 4G-MG patent pool as a licensee is ASUS, a global technology leader in consumer electronics devices, based in Taiwan. And joining the pool as a licensor is Godo Kaisha IP Bridge 1, a Japanese IP fund leveraging high quality IP assets to promote technological innovation around the globe. These additions mark five new licensors joining the 4G-MG patent pool since the end of 2019, bringing the total licensors in the program to 21 companies.

"Implementors and innovators around the world recognize the tremendous benefits of participating in Via's multi-generational wireless programs, designed to address the needs of the market," said Joe Siino, President of Via Licensing. "The addition of ASUS and IP Bridge to Via's fast-growing 4G-MG patent pool demonstrates the continued market demand for comprehensive licensing solutions."

Via's 4G-MG multi-party patent licensing program provides product manufacturers a fair, transparent and cost-effective license to all of our licensors' 3G (W-CDMA) and 4G (LTE/LTE-A/LTE Advanced Pro) essential patents, and offers innovators an efficient solution to obtain a fair return for their investment in innovation.

Companies offering their LTE and W-CDMA standard essential patents through Via's licensing program include Alfred Consulting, China Mobile, Conversant Wireless, Deutsche Telekom, Dolby, Fraunhofer, HFI Innovation (a MediaTek Subsidiary), HP Enterprise, Innovative Sonic, IP Bridge, KDDI, KPN, Lenovo (including Motorola Mobility subsidiary), NTT DoCoMo, SK Telecom, Technology in Ariscale, Telecom Italia, TNO, Verizon, Vodafone, and Wireless Innovations.

Via Licensing Corporation is a global intellectual property solutions provider dedicated to enabling innovation in partnership with technology companies, entertainment companies and universities around the world. Via develops and manages licensing programs on behalf of highly innovative companies in markets such as audio, wireless, broadcast, and automotive. Via is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dolby Laboratories, Inc., a company with more than 50 years of experience in innovation. For more information about Via, please visit www.via-corp.com.

