Safe-T Announces Expansion of its Indirect Partner Sales Channel

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced it has successfully expanded its indirect partner sales channel during the course of the second quarter of 2020.

Since the implementation of Safe-T's strategy earlier this year, to shift from direct to indirect sales, more than 25 new partners joined Safe-T as sales channels for its remote access solutions, expanding the reach and presence of Safe-T's solutions in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa.

With its innovative Software Defined Perimeter product suite, Safe-T is well positioned to provide its channel partners' enterprise customers with a variety of solutions for secure remote access (ZTNA - Zero Trust Network Access). Ensuring channel partners have everything they need to protect their customers is of prime importance, especially with the increased exposure organizations face due to the need in this challenging pandemic time, to allow their employees and customers with remote access to information and applications.

Avi Rubenstein, Safe-T's Chief Business Officer commented, "Safe-T's decision to build a global channel partners program, as part of its new indirect/channels growth strategy, was executed much faster than we anticipated, mainly due to the market's urgent need to enable secure remote access to workforces to address challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic. Our unique solutions allow partners to deploy secure remote access to enterprises in a matter of hours, instead of days to weeks, and our channel partners know they can depend on Safe-T to continuously deliver innovative solutions in this time of global need. We believe that we can enable the discovery of new markets, shape demand and win business through our indirect sales channels."

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Safe-T's cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization's access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the "validate first, access later" philosophy of zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.



Safe-T's wide range of access solutions reduce organizations' attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services. With Safe-T's patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all sizes and types can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats. At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Safe-T's SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here .

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages of its secure access solutions, its potential to address market needs and/or requirements, continuously delivering innovative solutions in this time of global need, and Safe-T's belief that it can enable the discovery of new markets, shape demand and win business through indirect sales channels. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Safe-T's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

