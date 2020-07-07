LeddarTech Acquires VayaVision to Accelerate the Delivery of its Comprehensive and Open Sensor Fusion and Perception Platform for the Automotive and Mobility Market

QUEBEC CITY, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a leader in ADAS and AD technology, is pleased to announce the acquisition of sensor fusion and perception software company VayaVision.



LeddarTech supports Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators with an open automotive and mobility sensing platform, including its LiDAR-based LeddarEngine™. There is an industry consensus that level 3 to 5 autonomous driving applications require multiple sensors and sensor combinations of LiDAR, radar, and cameras. Sensor fusion development significantly increases the customers' time-to-market, cost, and risk. The integration of VayaVision technologies, products, and expertise enables LeddarTech to accelerate time-to-market while significantly reducing customer development costs and risks with a sensor fusion and perception stack that scales from a single sensor to multiple sensor combinations and is hardware and operating system software agnostic.

VayaVision, founded in 2016 by Dr Nehmadi Youval and Ronny Cohen and based in Israel, is a deep-tech company and a pioneer in the field of sensor fusion and perception, providing autonomy solutions to leading players in the automotive industry addressing use cases from L2 to L5 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and AD (Autonomous Driving). The VayaVision team is comprised of Machine and Computer Vision as well as Deep Neural Networks experts.

LeddarTech's open platform based on its full-waveform digital signal processing technology combined with VayaVision's raw data sensor fusion and perception software stack will deliver the most accurate environmental model, enabling the volume deployment of cost-efficient ADAS and AD applications. This acquisition fits perfectly with LeddarTech's long-standing open platform strategy to deliver an end-to-end ADAS and AD sensor fusion and perception stack product that is adaptable, flexible, and scalable to enable customers to innovate and accelerate their time-to-market. The first perception software stack product based on LeddarTech's Leddar Pixell™ LiDAR sensor will be available for lead customer demonstration and sampling in 4Q20 (CY) and production by 1H21 (CY).

Summary of Customer Benefits

Hardware and Software Agnostic Sensor Fusion Platform Solution

Perception software product that enables the fusion of camera, radar, and LiDAR leading to accelerated time-to-market

Cost-efficient solution to leverage off-the-shelf sensors

Flexible hardware solution that is adaptable to any sensor setup

Platform that can scale from L2 to L5, from a single sensor up to fifteen sensors

Access to value-added solutions of the Leddar Ecosystem™ and strategic partners

"I am very pleased that VayaVision is now under the LeddarTech umbrella", stated Mr. Ronny Cohen, co-founder and former CEO of VayaVision. "LeddarTech is a leader in sensing with an open architecture, a global footprint, and history in providing ADAS and AD solutions to the automotive and mobility market. Our combined technologies enable LeddarTech to deliver a one-of-a-kind end-to-end platform to the market, which will accelerate safe, scalable, and affordable ADAS and AD deployment."

"The acquisition of VayaVision adds a vital building block by combining their sensor fusion and perception technology with LeddarTech's proven LeddarEngine platform," stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. Mr. Boulanger emphasized: "The existing single sensor solutions in the market do not provide the performance, flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness that the market needs for mass deployment. Our LeddarEngine platform built on an open software architecture combined with VayaVision sensor fusion and perception enables LeddarTech to address customers' need for sensing solutions that are hardware agnostic, scalable, and adaptable to any vehicle and sensor configuration."

VayaVision is now a subsidiary of LeddarTech and will henceforth be referred to as VayaVision, a LeddarTech Company in all subsequent corporate communications.

