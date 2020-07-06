Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Announces Organizational Updates

CALGARY, Alberta, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. announced today that effective January 1st, 2021, Jim Hall, CFA, Chair, will step down as co-manager of the Mawer Canadian Equity and Mawer Global Equity strategies to focus full time on his role as Chair and on the investment risk management process.



As Chair of the Board of Directors, Mr. Hall will continue to build out, refine, and oversee the firm's strategy and execution. As leader of the investment risk management process, he will continue to monitor global macro developments, industry trends, themes, and the prospects and risks of all currently held securities positions. With over 20 years at Mawer, including his previous experience as Mawer's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) from 2004 to 2018, Mr. Hall brings a unique depth of understanding and insight to these responsibilities.

Paul Moroz, CFA, CIO, will remain lead manager of the Global Equity strategy. Vijay Viswanathan, CFA, Director of Research, will remain lead manager of the Canadian Equity strategy.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

For more information:

Allison Webb

Chief Marketing Officer

+1 403 776 1124

awebb@mawer.com