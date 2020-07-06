Interfor to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 6, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX:IFP) will release its second quarter financial results on August 6, 2020. Information related to Interfor's second quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors .



The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, August 7, 2020. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-833-297-9919

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 3361629 and it will be available until September 6, 2020.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com .

For further information:

Ian Fillinger, President and Chief Executive Officer

(604) 689-6800