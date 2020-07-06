ZAC BROWN BAND CHARITY LIVE STREAM RAISES OVER $1.4 MILLION FOR CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND

Atlanta, GA, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, July 3, the multi-platinum GRAMMY award-winning Zac Brown Band presented a free live stream performance in partnership with LiveXLive, raising over $1.4 million for Zac Brown's nonprofit passion project Camp Southern Ground and its veteran support programs. Streamed from Camp Southern Ground, "4th With The Family" featured a special acoustic performance of Zac Brown Band fan favorites like "Chicken Fried," "Free," and "Homegrown" as well as their latest single "The Man Who Loves You The Most." The live stream also included guest appearances by NBC News co-anchor and broadcast journalist Hoda Kotb, Medal of Honor recipient Salvatore Giunta, and former Seahawks player and Green Beret Nate Boyer.

"4th With the Family" was made possible by Presenting Sponsor EarthLink; Generous Sponsors Lovesac and Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund; Supporting Sponsors The Arthur M. Blank Foundation, Goldman Sachs, Republic National Distributing Company, Z. Alexander Brown, and Coca-Cola; and individual patrons Tor Peterson, Angela and Glenn Goad, Laurice and Doug Haynes, Menear Foundation, Sonia and Paul Jones, and Wendy Barton. This event was presented in partnership with LiveXLive which powered wide distribution across its own site, apps and social channels as well as Zac Brown Band's YouTube and Facebook, generating nearly 600,000 live stream views.

"I'm always in awe of the sacrifices and selflessness of our military, it's really the special kind of people who choose to serve our country," said Zac Brown, Camp Southern Ground founder. "The live stream was an amazing celebration for all the people who have fought, died and lived their life so that we can be safe. We are honored to do our part to support them in any way we can."

The completely free event raised awareness and funds for Camp Southern Ground's two veteran programs, Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH. Provided at no cost to veterans, these programs promote and care for their health and wellbeing while providing the necessary support in their transition to life after service. Warrior sessions resume in August and run through May. Visit CampSouthernGround.org to learn more and apply.

LiveXLive has also become a go-to platform for live streamed and Pay-Per-View events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary, comedy and wellness. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed over 1100 artists including a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown Band, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel and Jennifer Lopez.

###

About Camp Southern Ground:

Located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Camp Southern Ground is dedicated to supporting veterans. Warrior Week, their signature workforce and wellness transition program, helps veterans find their new mission in life after military service. Warrior PATHH (Progressive Alternative Training for Healing Heroes), is the nation's first non-clinical program aimed to cultivate and facilitate post traumatic growth among combat veterans struggling with PTSD, depression, anxiety and/or combat stress. Both programs, provided at no cost to veterans, start with a high-touch week at Camp Southern Ground. Visit CampSouthernGround.org to learn more.

About Zac Brown Band:

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, southern rock group led by front man, Zac Brown. Throughout their decade-long career, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart. To date, the group has won three Grammy Awards including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, has achieved 15 #1 radio singles and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats.

Zac Brown Band has headlined 7 North American Tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park. Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1100 artists in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

