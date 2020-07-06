The North West Company Inc. Announces Closing of Giant Tiger Stores Transaction

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:NWC): The North West Company Inc. (the "Company" or "North West") announced today the closing of the sale of 36 Giant Tiger stores (the "GT Store Transaction") to Giant Tiger Stores Limited ("GTSL"), effective July 5, 2020.



The GT Store Transaction was completed on substantially the same terms previously reported by the Company over the past two quarters and which can be accessed in the investor section of the Company's website at www.northwest.ca .

"The GT Store Transaction enables North West to put more focus on our core business performance and potential, including our ongoing product supply arrangements with GTSL and our retained Giant Tiger stores serving northern communities. A special thank you to the great team of Giant Tiger store associates who have now joined the GTSL organization. You have been instrumental in building the Giant Tiger brand and we wish you and GTSL great success in the next chapter of GT's growth in western Canada" commented North West President & CEO Edward Kennedy.

Company Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 214 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.0 billion.

The common shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NWC.

