Optimize Wealth Management Furthers its Nationwide Expansion by Welcoming Patrick Belmore as Senior Financial Advisor

TORONTO, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimize Wealth Management announced the addition of Senior Financial Advisor Patrick Belmore to the firm. Patrick has over 15 years experience in the financial industry helping his clients reach their desired goals.



"We are thrilled to have such a skilled and experienced advisor like Patrick join our team at Optimize," said Matthew McGrath, Head of Advisory Channel and Corporate Development at Optimize Wealth. "We provide our clients with premier wealth management through a holistic approach, and are sure that Patrick will help us continue to achieve this."

Along with the help of a very capable team of licensed portfolio managers, Patrick will provide clients with a comprehensive approach at Optimize Wealth's office in downtown Toronto to help them achieve success and prosperity over the long term.

"I'm very happy to join Optimize," said Patrick Belmore, Senior Financial Advisor. "My clients will continue to receive the top-quality service they know, but now with the help of Optimize Wealth's multi-family office platform and robust portfolio management."

About Patrick Belmore

Patrick graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1997 and obtained his Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation in 2015.

With over 15 years experience in the financial industry, Patrick focuses on all sectors with particular experience in alternative assets. He has an extensive network of clients and industry contacts having worked in Institutional Equity and High Net Worth Advisory roles at a Merchant bank and leading boutique Investment dealer in Canada, and is well positioned to further grow a holistic Wealth Management Platform at Optimize Wealth.

Patrick enjoys (mostly) chasing around his 7 year old son and playing tennis, golf and skiing when it allows him.

About the Optimize Wealth Advisor Platform

Optimize Wealth is an industry-leading Full Service Wealth Management Firm which has built a very Robust Advisor Platform whereby Advisors can provide their clients with a multi-family office service offering. We have in-house tax and will specialists that can prepare all of your clients' tax returns as well their wills. We also have Mortgage and Insurance specialists when needed and all of that augments our core Financial Planning and Portfolio Management services. We built our Advisor Platform with the belief that technology could make the financial management process simpler, more transparent, and more cost-effective for clients. It has quickly become clear to us that these services when provided alongside our in-house technology enables advisors and financial planners alike to deliver significant value to their clients well above the industry norms, which empowers them to grow their business exponentially.

Join Optimize Wealth: A firm built by Advisors, for Advisors

The financial services industry has seen a significant amount of change over the last two decades. What hasn't changed is that ethical advisors are earnestly running wealth management practices centered on putting their clients' interest first. Unfortunately, the growth initiatives and the seemingly endless bureaucratic and one-sided directives from many dealers have slowly put them at odds with this principle. Discover how we can work with you to break past your ceiling of complexity, simplify your business and unlock new opportunities. As your partner, we'll help you deliver an exceptional client experience – one that not only cements client loyalty but also drives new business. We'll show you how to streamline your processes, increase productivity and grow your bottom line. When you join Optimize Wealth, you become part of a team with one common goal, to help our Advisors build a better business while providing your clients with expert financial advice. The major difference at Optimize Wealth is that we measure our Financial Advisors' success based on how well they help their clients achieve their goals rather than based on how much commissions or revenues they generate from their clients.

Looking to Grow Your Practice or Map Your Exit?

Whether you want to refine your client segmentation strategy, focus on niche markets, or define your own succession plan, we're here for you. We'll work with you to build scale in your business, implement proven growth strategies, maximize the value of your business, or map your exit plan. Through it all, we'll help you ensure your clients continue to get the attention they deserve. Whether you are looking to grow or exit the business, we are looking for experienced financial professionals who want to make a positive impact in their clients' financial futures at the same time as achieving their specific goals.

Financial professionals who want to see how they can map their exit or gain a major competitive edge from Optimize's next generation multi-family office platform while benefiting from a premium advisor compensation structure should reach out to Matthew McGrath for a confidential discussion at (416)-907-6733 or email matthew.j.mcgrath@optimize.ca

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93a2e52b-097b-408b-995b-84a596d6d631



