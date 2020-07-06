Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Old National to announce second-quarter 2020 earnings and hold conference call / webcast

Globe Newswire  
July 06, 2020 10:49am   Comments
Share:

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will release details of its financial results for the second-quarter 2020 on Monday, July 20, 2020, prior to the market opening.  A conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. (Central), 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) that same day to review these results, strategic developments and the Company's financial outlook.

The audio webcast link, earnings release and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations page of Old National's website prior to the beginning of the conference call.  The webcast will be archived for 12 months, and an audio replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. (Central) on July 20 through August 2.  To access the audio replay, dial 1-855-859-2056, Conference ID Code 7973414.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $20.7 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National's footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at www.oldnational.com.

Media: Kathy A. Schoettlin (812) 465-7269
Investors: Lynell J. Walton (812) 464-1366

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com