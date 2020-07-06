MPX International's Subsidiary, Spartan Wellness, Enters Into a Services Agreement With Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWSWIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

TORONTO, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPX International Corporation (the "Corporation" or "MPX") (CSE: MPXI) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spartan Wellness Corporation ("Spartan"), has entered into a services agreement, dated July 1, 2020 (the "Services Agreement") with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc., a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart.

Spartan was initially established by a group of concerned Veterans to support other Veterans and First Responders focussed on the use of medical cannabis as a harm reduction medicine in lieu of other conventional treatments such as opioids. It became clear very quickly that Spartan's services, delivered through its premier virtual medical clinic, found at www.spartanwellness.ca, are transferable across many patient groups. Spartan has since expanded its services to support all Canadians that are dealing with pain management, anxiety, depression, PTSD and other chronic conditions.

"Spartan maintains direct contact with patients who look to cannabis and cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of certain medical conditions. We strongly believe in allowing our patients to choose the Licensed Provider from which they wish to source their medical cannabis and Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ is rapidly becoming an industry leader in our field," noted Riad Byne, Co-Founder and CEO, of Spartan. "We have been developing and refining our virtual medical clinical services for over 3 years with these efficiencies becoming particularly critical during the present COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, we are confident that Spartan's services are world class and we are delighted to join forces with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ so as to better meet the needs of our patient base."

The Services Agreement calls for Spartan to utilize its network of volunteers and professionals to perform clinical services for Shopper Drug Mart patients which will include prescribing cannabinoid combination and strength, delivery methods and general education about cannabis use as well as conducting follow-up medical appointments to monitor efficacy and patient well-being.

"MPX International is pleased to be able to initiate its relationship with Shoppers Drug Mart as we continue to build our medical cannabis business in Canada. The resources which we have developed through Spartan give us a unique capability to work with Shoppers to the benefit of both companies and, more notably, the patients served by Spartan and Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™," noted W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO of MPXI. "The medical cannabis industry continues to quickly evolve in Canada and we feel it is important to surround ourselves with industry leaders."

About Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™

First launched in Ontario in January 2019, Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart. It provides patient access to numerous medical cannabis products from over 20 licensed cannabis brands. A medical document (similar to a prescription) can be obtained from a Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ healthcare partner via video call, then medication can be ordered online or via phone, and is shipped directly and discreetly to their doorstep. The Shoppers Cannabis Care team – a dedicated call center staffed by cannabis-trained advisors and pharmacists - provides counselling and support for patients.

Patients and customers can visit Shoppersdrugmart.ca/cannabis for more information.

About Shoppers Drug Mart

Shoppers Drug Mart is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé in Québec), and provides cosmetic dermatology services at two standalone locations, the Beauty Clinic. As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc., an online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

For further information: pr@loblaw.ca

About Spartan Wellness Corporation

Spartan Wellness Corporation is a leading medical cannabis clinic dedicated to assisting Canadian Forces, RCMP and first responders veterans since 2017. The corporation has also expanded its services to helping Canadians seeking medical cannabis education, prescriptions, and advice on a wide selection of reputable Health Canada approved product offerings. Spartan Wellness is a premier one-stop resource for Canadians' medical cannabis needs and has helped 1,000's of clients at its virtual clinic with a proven history of success. It prides itself on its 3 key measures for aligning clients with reputable suppliers: customer services, product availability, and product quality. Spartan Wellness attributes its continued growth to its 4 Pillars of Success: honesty, integrity, respect and giving back to the community.

For more information visit www.spartanwellness.ca

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is a multinational diversified cannabis company focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, MPX International's objectives and intentions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in MPX International's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , including its audited annual consolidated financial statements for the financial years ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the corresponding annual management's discussion and analysis; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although MPX International believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, MPX International disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

