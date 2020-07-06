goeasy Ltd. appoints Tara Deakin to its Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services is pleased to announce Tara Deakin as the newest appointee to its Board of Directors.



Tara Deakin is a talented Human Resources executive with near 20 years of experience gained at industry leading organizations. Today, Tara is Executive Vice-President and Chief People Officer at Spin Master Ltd., a leading global children's entertainment company.

Tara started her Human Resources career with Rogers Communications where, in her 9 years at the organization, she developed a focus on leading Training and Development functions that supported multiple lines of business which culminated in her last role as Vice President of Learning and Enablement for the enterprise. From there Tara transitioned into the financial services industry at Citi Group where she held the position of Managing Director of Global Learning accountable for over 100,000 employees in the areas of training, performance, and operational readiness. After 4 years at Citi Group, Tara joined TD Bank as their Chief Talent Officer and Senior Vice-President of Talent and Organizational Effectiveness. In this role, she was accountable for enterprise-wide talent acquisition, talent management, and diversity and inclusion amongst other areas of responsibility. She held this role for 3 years prior to joining Spin Master in 2019.

In addition to her multi-faceted corporate Human Resources experience, Tara brings both experience as a Board Director and a solid academic background. She currently serves as a Director and Vice Chair for Providence Health Care Foundation's Board and is currently Chair of the Selection Committee and former Board Chair for the Association for Talent Development which is a networking and resourcing institution for Talent professionals. Tara holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario and achieved the designation of Leadership Fellow at the International Women's Forum obtained through a partnership with Harvard and INSEAD.

"We are excited with Tara's appointment as Chair of the Human Resources Committee. She will add depth in Talent Management to our Board of Directors and will lend considerable expertise to the organization as goeasy continues its pursuit of growth which may include opportunistic acquisitions outside of Canada" said David Ingram, Executive Chairman of goeasy Ltd.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees. Throughout the company's history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $4.2 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute's Canada's Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY" and goeasy's convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY-DB". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's. Visit www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:

David Ingram

Executive Chairman of the Board

(905) 272-2788