MiMedx Announces Filing of 2020 First Quarter Form 10-Q

First Quarter Net Sales of $61.7 million

MARIETTA, Ga., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTC:MDXG) ("MiMedx" or "the Company"), an industry leader in advanced wound care and an emerging therapeutic biologics company, today announced the filing of its 2020 first quarter Form 10-Q. The Company has additionally filed each of the 2019 Form 10-Qs, for the first, second, and third quarters of 2019, and is now caught up in its financial reporting.

Peter M. Carlson, MiMedx Chief Financial Officer, said, "This is a significant milestone for MiMedx. We have made tremendous progress as a company with the filing of our 2019 Annual Report, the closing of critical financing from premier healthcare investors, and the addition of two industry leaders to our Board of Directors. Now, with the filing of our first quarter Form 10-Q and the initial steps taken to apply to relist our common stock, we are focused on positioning the organization to anticipate and address unmet patient needs."

Timothy R. Wright, MiMedx Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The early, innovative work by the Company to develop foundational clinical and scientific evidence enabled amniotic tissue to reach the market in a safe, commercially viable, and logistically feasible way. Today, more than 30 million Americans have diabetes and close to three million of these people suffer from chronic wounds. Many will face serious complications – including repeated, unhealed wounds – that may lead to limb amputation. Our essential purpose is to provide advanced treatment options for these patients and the health professionals that serve them. Our improved financial stability enables us to focus on that work and demonstrate the clinical and economic value of our products. Today is a clear turning point for MiMedx. Our ability to advance wound-healing science that informs the pathology of healing will further differentiate the value of our business and set the foundation for our platform portfolio to address other areas of unmet need."

Highlight of Key Metrics

First quarter net sales of $61.7 million, a 7.2% decrease over the quarter ended March 31, 2019

Net loss of $4.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $3.1 million

Quarter Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Net sales $ 61,736 $ 66,555 Net (loss) income (4,821 ) (13,273 ) EBITDA1 (11,961 ) (11,514 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 3,114 10,865 Net (loss) income per common share - basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.12 ) Net (loss) income per common share - diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.12 ) 1. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" for a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net (loss) income, located in "Selected Unaudited Financial Information" of this release.

Net sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were $61.7 million, primarily recognized on an "as-shipped" basis, a 7.2% decrease compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019 revenue of $66.6 million, recognized on a "cash-receipts" basis. The decrease is due to lower shipment levels in the last half of March 2020, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic further discussed below. Included in net sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 are net sales of $4.5 million related to the contracts as to which revenue is being recognized when the Company receives payment from the customer, as more fully described in the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the 2020 first quarter Form 10-Q.

Gross margin in the first quarter of 2020 was 84% as compared to 89% in the first quarter of 2019. The gross margin decrease reflects the cost of higher quality standards of current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and investments in our Biologic License Application (BLA) programs.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased approximately $3.9 million, or 7.7%, to $46.9 million compared to $50.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily related to a reduction in legal fees related to normal course of business matters, and a decrease in discretionary expenses as the Company implemented safety and cost-containment measures to mitigate the impact to the business from COVID-19. This was partially offset by an increase in severance expense.

Investigation, restatement and related expense for the first quarter of 2020 decreased approximately $2.5 million, or 13.9%, to $15.6 million, compared to $18.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily related to a reduction in investigation and litigation costs, as the Audit Committee investigation concluded in May 2019.

COVID-19 Impact

Our ability to sell our product has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our sales force is spread across the country, and in many areas, our sales force was excluded from hospitals and other medical facilities. Additionally, many patients stayed away from healthcare facilities, in part due to shelter-in place restrictions. The impact of the pandemic had an adverse effect on our revenues beginning late in the first quarter of 2020 and continuing into April. By mid-May, access to hospitals and healthcare providers by our sales force had been mostly restored, and we began to see significant numbers of patients return for treatment, including for elective procedures. However, as of the date of this release, additional restrictions have been put in place in some areas of the country that again limit or postpone elective surgical procedures, and in particular, in areas of the country that contribute a larger portion of our sales. Future sales will depend on patients' willingness to visit healthcare providers for care, and our sales force's access to healthcare providers. At this time, the future impacts of COVID-19 on our business remain uncertain.

In response to these challenges, our management team initiated several actions. Most discretionary expenses such as travel were cancelled. Merit salary increases were deferred and, beginning on April 5, 2020, we reduced employee salaries, including those of senior executives, on a sliding scale with larger reductions applied to larger salaries. We intend for these reductions to last up to six months, and estimate that the combination of these efforts has saved the Company approximately $9 million through June 30, 2020. This has allowed us to reduce our expense base and reduce cash outlays, although we expect our margins to be temporarily reduced until sales levels return to normal. Nevertheless, at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and continuing into April, we saw a reduction in the amount of cash generated by the business. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $53.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $72.2 million of long-term debt.

Recent Developments

We expect net sales during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 to decline between 23-27% from $67.4 million of net sales in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. We attribute most of this anticipated decline to the impact of COVID-19. The pandemic caused elective procedures to be delayed and/or canceled, as well as increased access restrictions within patient settings, making it difficult to retain and generate new business. Gross margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 is expected to be between 84-86%. Cost-containment actions continued in the second quarter, and we expect SG&A expenses in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 to have decreased 16-20%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019. We expect Investigation, restatement and related expenses to be approximately $11 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

On July 2, 2020, the Company announced the closing of concurrent $150 million private equity and debt financings, consisting of an equity financing pursuant to a Securities Purchase Agreement with EW Healthcare Partners and certain funds managed by Hayfin Capital Management LLP ("Hayfin") and a debt financing pursuant to a Loan Agreement with Hayfin. Under the Securities Purchase Agreement, the Company issued shares of a newly created Series B Convertible Preferred Stock for an aggregate purchase price of $100,000,000 (the "Equity Investment"), with $90,000,000 being made by an affiliate of EW Healthcare Partners and $10,000,000 being made by Hayfin. Under the Loan Agreement, Hayfin is providing MiMedx with a five-year term loan facility in the aggregate principal amount of $50 million, the full amount of which has been borrowed and funded, and a one-year delayed draw term loan facility in the aggregate principal amount of $25 million, which has not been drawn or funded (collectively, the "Hayfin Loan Transaction").

The aggregate proceeds of the Equity Investment and the Hayfin Loan Transaction have been or will be used (i) to repay the outstanding principal, interest, and prepayment premium resulting from the early termination of the Company's Term Loan Agreement with Blue Torch Finance LLC (the "BT Loan Agreement"), (ii) for working capital and general corporate purposes, and (iii) to pay transaction fees, costs, and expenses incurred in connection with the Equity Investment, the Hayfin Loan Transaction, and related transactions.

Prior to the Equity Investment and the Hayfin Loan Transaction, at June 26, 2020, the Company had approximately $48 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $73 million of long-term debt. Following the closing of the Preferred Stock Transaction and the Hayfin Loan Transaction, and the repayment and termination of the BT Loan Agreement, as of July 2, 2020, the Company had approximately $110 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $50 million of long-term debt.

Selected Unaudited Financial Information

MiMedx Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,525 $ 69,069 Accounts receivable, net 31,932 32,327 Inventory, net 9,247 9,104 Prepaid expenses 5,239 6,669 Income tax receivable 10,729 18 Other current assets 5,216 6,058 Total current assets 115,888 123,245 Other long term assets 43,021 43,921 Total assets $ 158,909 $ 167,166 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,756 $ 8,710 Accrued compensation 17,116 21,302 Accrued expenses 30,661 32,161 Current portion of long term debt 3,750 3,750 Other current liabilities 2,416 1,399 Total current liabilities 63,699 67,322 Long term debt, net 61,637 61,906 Other liabilities 3,234 3,540 Total liabilities 128,570 132,768 Total stockholders' equity 30,339 34,398 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 158,909 $ 167,166





MiMedx Group, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentage data) Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2020 2019 $ % Net sales $ 61,736 $ 66,555 $ (4,819 ) (7.2 %) Cost of sales 10,025 7,418 2,607 35.1 % Gross profit 51,711 59,137 (7,426 ) (12.6 %) Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 46,942 50,862 (3,920 ) (7.7 %) Investigation, restatement and related 15,592 18,107 (2,515 ) (13.9 %) Research and development 2,650 2,902 (252 ) (8.7 %) Amortization of intangible assets 271 233 38 16.3 % Impairment of intangible assets — 446 (446 ) (100.0 %) Operating (loss) income (13,744 ) (13,413 ) (331 ) (2.5 %) Other income (expense) Interest (expense) income, net (2,387 ) 211 (2,598 ) (1231.3 %) Other income (expense), net 6 (29 ) 35 120.7 % (Loss) income before income tax provision (16,125 ) (13,231 ) (2,894 ) (21.9 %) Income tax provision benefit (expense) 11,304 (42 ) 11,346 27014.3 % Net (loss) income $ (4,821 ) $ (13,273 ) $ 8,452 63.7 %





MiMedx Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (4,821 ) $ (13,273 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Share-based compensation 3,349 3,014 Depreciation 1,506 1,695 Amortization of intangible assets 271 233 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 668 — Non-cash lease expenses 239 269 Loss on fixed asset disposal — 1 Intangible asset impairment — 1,258 Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in the balance sheet (13,493 ) (8,457 ) Net cash flows used in operating activities (12,281 ) (15,260 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,011 ) (648 ) Principal payments from note receivable — 389 Patent application costs (75 ) (174 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,086 ) (433 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 298 — Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (1,538 ) (1,044 ) Repayment of term loan (937 ) — Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (2,177 ) (1,044 ) Net change in cash (15,544 ) (16,737 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 69,069 45,118 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 53,525 $ 28,381

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to our GAAP results, we provide certain non-GAAP metrics including Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that the presentation of these measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding our performance. These measurements are not a substitute for GAAP measurements. Company management uses these Non-GAAP measurements as aids in monitoring our on-going financial performance from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against comparable companies. EBITDA is intended to provide a measure of the Company's operating performance as it eliminates the effects of financing and capital expenditures. EBITDA consists of GAAP net income (loss) excluding: (i) depreciation, (ii) amortization of intangibles, (iii) interest (income) expense and (iv) income tax provision. Adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide an enduring, normalized view of EBITDA and our broader business operations that we expect to experience on an ongoing basis by removing items which may be irregular, one-time, or non-recurring from EBITDA; most significantly those expenses related to the Audit Committee investigation and restatement. This enables us to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by such items. Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income (loss) excluding: (i) depreciation, (ii) amortization of intangibles, (iii) interest expense (income), (iv) income tax provision, (v) costs incurred in connection with the Audit Committee investigation and restatement, (vi) the effect of the change in revenue recognition on net income, (vii) share-based compensation and (viii) impairment of intangible assets. A reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA appears in the table below.