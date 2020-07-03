Norsk Hydro: Production resumed at Paragominas and Alunorte

The power supply to Hydro's Paragominas bauxite mine, in the state of Pará in northern Brazil, has been restored, allowing production to restart. As a result, production is being ramped up at Hydro's Alunorte alumina refinery.



On June 20, three power transmission towers overturned, cutting the power supply to the mine and temporarily halting production. The transmission towers have been repaired, and the power has been restored. There were no personnel injuries, damage to other production assets or impact on the nearby environment related to the power outage.

The company is cooperating with local authorities to determine the cause of the incident. Preliminary findings indicate that parts were stolen from the towers causing them to overturn.



