Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Norsk Hydro: Production resumed at Paragominas and Alunorte

Globe Newswire  
July 03, 2020 11:00am   Comments
Share:

The power supply to Hydro's Paragominas bauxite mine, in the state of Pará in northern Brazil, has been restored, allowing production to restart. As a result, production is being ramped up at Hydro's Alunorte alumina refinery. 

On June 20, three power transmission towers overturned, cutting the power supply to the mine and temporarily halting production. The transmission towers have been repaired, and the power has been restored. There were no personnel injuries, damage to other production assets or impact on the nearby environment related to the power outage. 

The company is cooperating with local authorities to determine the cause of the incident. Preliminary findings indicate that parts were stolen from the towers causing them to overturn. 

Investor contact:   
Line Haugetraa  
+47 41406376  
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com  

Media contact: 
Anders Vindegg
+47 93864271
Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com