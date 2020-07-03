Market Overview

INGENICO GROUP: Q2 and Half-Year 2020 Results Conference Invitation

Globe Newswire  
July 03, 2020 5:53am   Comments
Nicolas Huss

CEO

is pleased to invite you to our quarterly and half-year results conference on

Wednesday, July 22 at 6pm (Paris time - CET)

  • Webcast

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Ingenico Group's website clicking on the following link:

https://www.ingenico.com/finance

  • Conference call:          Password: Ingenico
  • France Toll:             +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66
  • UK Toll:                   +44 20 3003 2666  
  • USA Toll:                 +1 212 999 6659    

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) is shaping the future of payments for sustainable and inclusive growth. As a global leader in seamless payments, we provide merchants with smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels and enable simplification of payments and deliver customer promises. We are the trusted and proactive world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to the world's best-known global brands. We have a global footprint with more than 8,000 employees, 90 nationalities and a commercial presence in 170 countries. Our international community of payment experts anticipates the evolutions of commerce and consumer lifestyles to provide our clients with leading-edge complete solutions wherever they are needed.
www.ingenico.com
@ingenico

Attachment

Primary Logo

