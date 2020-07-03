ObsEva SA to present at ESHRE Virtual 36th Annual Meeting, July 5-8, 2020

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – July 3, 2020 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today announced that they will present at ESHRE Virtual 36th Annual Meeting, taking place July 5-8, 2020.

Dr Hugh Taylor, to present on Monday, July 6th, from 11:00 - 11:10 CEST in Session 05

Presentation number: O-190 (pre-selected for Clinical Science Award for Oral Presentation and for the Fertility Society of Australia Exchange Award)

Efficacy and safety of linzagolix on heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) due to uterine fibroids (UF): Results from a placebo-controlled, randomized, Phase 3 trial

Dr Oliver Pohl, to present on Tuesday, July 7th, from 15:25 - 15:35 CEST in Session 48

Presentation number: O-027

The mechanism of action of oxytocin receptor antagonists (OTRan) in ART – a study of nolasiban on biomarkers of uterine receptivity in healthy female volunteers

The link for both presentations on the ESHRE platform, will be available under "Events Calendar" in the investors section of ObsEva's website at www.ObsEva.com

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and improving ET outcomes following IVF. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com .

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office contact

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@ obseva .ch

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact

Mario Corso

Vice President, Investor Relations

mario.corso@obseva.com

+1 857 972 9347 Office

+1 781 366 5726 Mobile

Attachment