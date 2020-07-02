Imperial Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the "Company") (TSX:III) announces the retirement of Andre Deepwell as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Imperial and its subsidiaries.

Andre served as a highly valued and respected member of the Imperial team, and dedicated the past 35 years to managing the Company's financial and tax reporting, financings, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures with an extraordinarily calm and steady hand.

Said Brian Kynoch, Chief Executive Officer: "We wish Andre all the best in his well deserved retirement. I am thankful to have worked with him. He is a loyal and trusted friend and colleague who could be relied upon under any circumstance."

Imperial is pleased to announce the appointment of Darb Dhillon, current Vice President Finance, to the position of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a 45.3% interest in the Ruddock Creek lead/zinc property.

