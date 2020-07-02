Altabancorp™ Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltabancorpTM (NASDAQ:ALTA) announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. MDT (12:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss the Company's financial performance.



Interested investors may listen to the call live at www.altabancorp.com . Investment professionals are invited to dial 888-317-6003 (international calls 412-317-6061), and the participant entry number is 8500831. Please dial in 10-15 minutes early so the name and company information may be collected prior to the start of the conference.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website www.altabancorp.com or at the same URL for one month after the call. Forward-looking statements may be made and other material information may be discussed on this conference call.

About Altabancorp

AltabancorpTM (NASDAQ:ALTA) is the bank holding company for AltabankTM, a full-service bank, providing loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals through 26 branch locations from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. AltabankTM is the largest community bank in Utah. Our clients have direct access to bankers and decision-makers who work with clients to understand their specific needs and offer customized financial solutions. AltabankTM has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about AltabankTM is available at www.altabank.com . More information about AltabancorpTM is available at www.altabancorp.com .

