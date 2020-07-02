Market Overview

Griffin Schedules Webcast to Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results

Globe Newswire  
July 02, 2020
NEW YORK, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) ("Griffin") announced today that it will host a pre-recorded webcast on July 10, 2020 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time to report on its fiscal second quarter results and to discuss its current operations. Griffin plans to release its financial results for the second quarter after the market closes on July 9, 2020.

The listen-only webcast can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/links/grif200710.html or via the investor relations section of Griffin's website at http://www.griffinindustrial.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available through October 10, 2020.

About Griffin

Griffin is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. Griffin currently owns 42 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (approximately 4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

CONTACT:
Anthony Galici
Chief Financial Officer
(860) 286-1307

