Ethema Closes on $220,000.00 Financing

West Palm Beach, FL, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTC:GRST) ("Ethema" "GRST" or the "Company") last reported on June 26, 2020 in its update on filing status and other matters, that it expected to file its 10-K annual report by July 1, 2020. Under normal circumstances the Company would be able to predict with accuracy an expected filing date but due to the lockdowns imposed by local US State Government related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has not had access to consulting and other administrative staff and accordingly was unable to compile and review information necessary to complete our filing by the previously predicted date. The Company reports that its 10-K annual report is in final review by its auditors and is expected to be filed soon. These circumstances may affect the predicted date of filing its 10-Q although it expects that the 10-Q will be filed shortly after the 10-K.



On July 1, 2020 the Company did close on the balance of a $220,000.00 financing with Leonite Capital Inc., which will pave the way to complete the acquisition of the company that will give Ethema a new treatment center location in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Company further reports that it is the final stages of completing the restructure of its debt to Leonite Capital Inc. The Company will file on form 8-K the details of the financing, the restructure and acquisition once they are complete.

The Company previously provided on an 8-K filing amendments to loan agreements with three of its convertible note holders that provided for a stay on note conversions pending the repayment of certain amounts by certain dates. A payment of $25,000.00 due on July 1, 2020 to First Fire Global Opportunities Fund has been extended until July 2, 2020 and will be completed today.

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTC:GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last eight years and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com .

