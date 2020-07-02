Market Overview

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation on Behalf of Forescout Technologies, Inc. Investors (FSCT)

Globe Newswire  
July 02, 2020 10:00am   Comments
LOS ANGELES, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Forescout Technologies, Inc. ("Forescout" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FSCT) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

On October 10, 2019, before the market opened, Forescout reduced third quarter 2019 revenue guidance to $90.6 million to $91.6 million, compared to prior guidance of $98.8 million to $101.8 million, due to "extended approval cycles which pushed several deals out of the third quarter," which "was most pronounced in EMEA."

Our investigation concerns whether the Company's board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

If you purchased Forescout shares and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com

