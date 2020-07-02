3 Sixty Secure Adds to its Board of Directors and Announces Board of Advisors

ALMONTE, Ontario, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. ("3 Sixty" or the "Company") (CSE:SAFE) (OTCQB:SAYFF) (FSE: 62P2) adds to the Company's Board of Directors and announces its Board of Advisors, effective July 06, 2020.



Board of Directors

The Company has added to its Board of Directors, effective July 06, 2020, Mr. Christian Grunt.

Mr. Grunt has extensive investment management, technology and governance experience. Previous experience includes technology investment banking with Jefferies in their Silicon Valley office and policy, with the Finance Minister of Canada's Office, Government of Canada in Ottawa. Christian's currently a Principal with ScaleUP Ventures, one of Canada's leading venture capital funds, with $106MM assets under management committed from some of Canada's largest enterprises and institutional investors. Christian holds a BComm from the Ted Rogers School of Management, Ryerson University.



"We are pleased to add Christian, another shareholder, to our Board of Directors as we believe he will add significant value to the now full five-person Board of Directors. I look forward to working closely with Christian as part of the Board to continue to strengthen our governance practices, bolster innovation, drive growth, success, and profitability," said Thomas Gerstenecker, Founder, Chairman, a.i., and CEO.



Board of Advisors



We are very pleased to have Senator Vernon White return to the 3 Sixty team. Senator White was sworn in as Chief of Police of the Ottawa Police Service in 2007. Prior to this, he led the Regional Police Service in Durham, Ontario, and spent over 20 years with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, leaving as an Assistant Commissioner.

Mr. White holds a Diploma in Business Administration from the College of Cape Breton, a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology and Psychology from Acadia University, a Masters Degree from Royal Roads University in Conflict Analysis and Management and a Professional Doctorate in Police Leadership from the Charles Sturt University.

"Glad to be back with 3 Sixty and watching for the exciting opportunities in the safety and security space," said Vernon White.

Paul Kerr is a seasoned and successful company builder and operator in competitive industry across Canada. Paul is currently National Director Canadian Partners, Google Cloud. He Founded and led Scalar Decisions for over 15-years becoming a national technology provider across Canada delivering IT solutions to thousands of Canadian corporations. He grew the business to nine regional offices, over 400 staff and over 400-million in revenue. Successfully navigated several large industry transitions to keep Scalar growing and relevant. Exited in 2019 to a public company, CDW, for a nine-figure exit.

Mr. Kerr holds a Degree in Computer Science from McMaster University and The Director's Education Program, (DEP), a world-class program offered by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) in partnership with the Sobey School of Business and the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.



"The return of Vernon to the Company as an advisor will add significant value to the Board in terms of his extensive experience and knowledge and will provide strategic guidance to the company on non-core policing initiatives. The addition of Paul will bring immense experience as a corporate builder and someone that has taken a company to a sustainable and profitable level. I am very pleased to see the Advisory Board activated and as the Company grows, look forward to potentially adding more appropriate advisors in order for the company to realize further success," said Gerstenecker.

About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd.



3 Sixty Secure Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a multi-national security services company. 3|Sixty proudly offers customized security solutions to public and private sector clients across the globe. Services include: cash in transit; high value storage; protective services; secured transport; high risk training, personal protection, and security risk management consulting. 3 Sixty has a staff of over 600 employees and operates a fleet of over 120 vehicles, with seven secure facilities nationwide and a combined security footprint of approximately 35 million square feet of patrolled area across Canada.

Further Information.



For further information regarding the Company, please contact:



Kelly Anne King

Manager, Corporate Services

1 (866) 360-3360

IR@3sixtysecure.com

