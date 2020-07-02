Full House Resorts Announces Two New Appointments to Its Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) announced today that it has appointed Eric J. Green and Michael P. Shaunnessy to the Company's board of directors.



Mr. Green brings more than 20 years of investment expertise to the Company's board of directors. Since 1997, he has worked at Penn Capital, an investment firm with approximately $3 billion of assets under management. Mr. Green currently serves as Penn Capital's Chief Investment Officer of Equity, where he is responsible for guiding the firm's equity strategies. Additionally, Mr. Green serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager for Penn Capital's Small Cap, Small to Micro Cap, and Mid Cap equity strategies. He is currently a member of the firm's executive team, which oversees the firm's overall corporate strategy and management. Prior to joining Penn Capital, Mr. Green was with the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Royal Bank of Scotland, and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, where he served as a financial analyst in the Division of Investment Management. Mr. Green is also Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Mid-Atlantic Region. Mr. Green earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from American University and a master's degree in business administration from the Yale School of Management.

Mr. Shaunnessy brings 37 years of experience in the gaming and hospitality industries to the Company's board of directors. Most recently, Mr. Shaunnessy was President and Chief Executive Officer of Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc., which he led for more than six years until its sale in 2019. From 2005 to 2012, Mr. Shaunnessy was Executive Vice President of Operations at MGM Resorts International. In that capacity, he was the chief operating and financial officer overseeing operations of MGM's Railroad Pass and Gold Strike casino hotel properties, both in the Las Vegas, Nevada area. Before joining MGM, Mr. Shaunnessy served as Vice President of Administration of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Additionally, from 1998 to 2004, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Full House Resorts, as well as a member of its board of directors from 2001 to 2004. A certified public accountant, Mr. Shaunnessy earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Lewis University and a master's degree in accountancy from Northern Illinois University.

"We are proud to welcome Eric Green and Mike Shaunnessy as new independent members of our board of directors," said Daniel R. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Full House Resorts. "Both Eric and Mike are well-regarded and bring new knowledge and experiences to our board. We look forward to their wise counsel and thoughtful contributions to our Company."

