Laureate Education Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BALTIMORE, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter results and the Company's business outlook.



Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by dialing 1-855-307-2849 (for U.S.- based callers), or 1-703-639-1262 (for international callers), and requesting to join the Laureate Education conference call, conference ID 9792205. Replays of the entire call will be available through August 13, 2020 at 1-855-859-2056 (for U.S.- based callers) and at 1-404-537-3406 (internationally), conference ID 9792205.

The webcast of the conference call, including replays, and a copy of the earnings release and the related slides will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.laureate.net .

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. has built the largest international portfolio of degree-granting higher education institutions, primarily focused in Latin America, with more than 850,000 students enrolled at over 25 institutions with more than 150 campuses, which we collectively refer to as the Laureate International Universities network. Laureate offers high-quality, undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs in a wide range of academic disciplines that provide attractive employment prospects. Laureate believes that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@laureate.net

Media Contacts:

Laureate Education, Inc.

Adam Smith

adam.smith@laureate.net

U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

