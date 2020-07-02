Bendheim Schedules Re-Opening of DesignLab™ In New York City

NEW YORK, NY, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bendheim announced its DesignLab™ in the New York Design Center will re-open on Monday, July 6.

The DesignLab™, at 200 Lexington Ave., will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Lab is a comprehensive specialty glass education, specification, and design resource.

In re-opening, Bendheim is taking multiple precautions in the wake of the global pandemic to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Those steps include:

Building access is by appointment only, and face coverings are required for entry

Showroom access is by appointment only, and face coverings are required for visitors and staff

The entire space will have scheduled cleanings with antibacterial cleaners

Hand sanitizer and disposable gloves will be available upon entry

Only 2-3 employees will be permitted to work within the showroom to maintain adequate space

Showroom appointment times will be carefully spaced, ensuring social distancing in the 5,000 square foot space

With over 100 innovative showrooms, the New York Design Center in midtown Manhattan brings education and collaborative resources to the heart of the New York City architectural market.

Designers can collaborate with a Bendheim design consultant to create new glass types and tailored glass systems. The company's team of design consultants holds more than 90 years of combined experienced in the specialty glass industry to assist A&D professionals with custom product development and specification.

For appointments, call 1-800-221-7379 ext. 110.

