Journey with a little beaver curious to discover how mother will show her love in new children's book

TORONTO, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A picture book for children, "Itty-Bitty, I Love You" (published by Archway Publishing) by Debora Bosco tells the story of Itty-Bitty, a little beaver on a mission to understand the depth of her mother's love. The story about the strong bond between mother and child is the first in her planned series.

Itty-Bitty questions and wonders how her mother would show love in times of sadness, and how far her mother will go to cheer her up. Mama beaver enthusiastically and affectionately demonstrates unwavering love in all of her responses. After Mama beaver lists the ways she would demonstrate her love through cheering her child up, finally, Itty-Bitty has a revelation about the mother's love.

"I have a background in psychology and play therapy and I am very fond of the secure-attachment theories. I hope that parental-love, parent-child bonding, and building confidence in children are evident throughout the book. I am a child advocate, and am inspired to write about supporting children, their expressions, and their emotional health," Bosco explains. "I want readers to have a heartwarming and fun experience as they follow this story of strong bonding and love."

In addition to the Archway Publishing site linked above, "Itty-Bitty, I Love You" is available for purchase online at: https://www.amazon.com/Itty-bitty-Love-You-Debora-Bosco/dp/1480889792.

"Itty-Bitty, I Love You"

By Debora Bosco

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11 in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781480889798

Softcover | 8.5 x 11 in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781480889804

E-Book | 24 pages | ISBN 9781480889781

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Debora Bosco is the author of the "Itty-Bitty" children book series. She is also the author of "Itty-Bitty, Be Who You Are," the second book in the "Itty-Bitty" series. She has a background in literature, psychology, and education. She earned a Master of Arts in counseling psychology and received training in play therapy. Bosco is the mother of an itty-bitty child.

