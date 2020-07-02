Book raises awareness about work-related stress and other issues

LONDON, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Francis Borboh Dumbuya believes work-related stress is a growing problem in occupational organizations and it is a problem affecting employees as well as organizations adversely in terms of human and economic costs. For him, this is especially true for those who work in community mental health teams and children and family services. He investigated this issue more in "Occupational stress, job satisfaction, mental health, adolescents, depression and the professionalisation of social work" (published by AuthorHouse UK).

This book highlights themes covering occupational stress, job satisfaction and the impact of these on the mental health of social workers who work in community mental health teams and those who work in children and family settings. It looks at how poor self-esteem increases the risk for depression in adolescent girls and the practical steps that can be taken by social workers to enhance self-esteem in young people. The book also poses the questions ‘In what ways can social work be regarded as a profession, and does social work require a professional status?' It discusses about social work process and skills that registered social workers are expected to possess to enable them to practise effectively. In addition, it includes reviews of journals — mainly British journals — of social work.

"This book will appeal not only to social workers but will also appeal to policy makers and organizations because it will provide a framework to underpin the effective management of occupational stress in the work place for the overall wellbeing of employees," Dumbuya says.

"Occupational stress, job satisfaction, mental health, adolescents, depression and the professionalisation of social work" aims for readers to be aware of work-related stress as well as for them to understand the difference between an occupation and a profession. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Occupational-Satisfaction-Adolescents-Depression-Professionalisation/dp/1728398614.

"Occupational stress, job satisfaction, mental health, adolescents, depression and the professionalisation of social work"

By Francis Borboh Dumbuya

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781728398624

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781728398617

E-Book | 112 pages | ISBN 9781728398600

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Francis Borboh Dumbuya is a British citizen who originated from Sierra Leone, West Africa. His work experience includes working as a senior lecturer of mathematics in a college in Sierra Leone where he was also a member of its council. In England, he has worked as a mental health nurse as well as a registered social worker.

