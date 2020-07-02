'Tell' invites readers to discover how a young girl found the courage to tell a secret that needed to be told

PEEKSKILL, N.Y., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Do you have a secret that you should tell someone about but fear the outcome of revealing it?" Annamarie L. James asks. Join her, as she explores this question through the release of her book titled, "Tell" (published by WestBow Press).

Little Kate had a big secret. Someone did something to her that she did not like. He made her promise not to tell. It was their secret that no one should know about it. Her big secret was a bad secret. But keeping this secret made Kate sad. Readers are invited to discover how Kate found the courage to tell her secret that needed to be told.

"It is important for little girls to know that they can trust their mothers or a close relative, to be able to speak to them about the struggles that they have," James points out. "This book might appeal to readers based on the current environment that women still experience and try to deal with alone, even with all of the advances that society has made."

The publication of "Tell" aims to remind readers that there will always be someone in their lives who they can trust and not have to hold a burden all on their own. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Tell-Annamarie-L-James/dp/1973678616.

"Tell"

By Annamarie L. James

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 26 pages | ISBN 9781973678618

E-Book | 28 pages | ISBN 9781973678625

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Annamarie L. James, known to many as AJ, is a New York native. She has been working in the insurance industry for more than 20 years. She obtained her Master of Business Administration from Nyack College. She is an avid reader and enjoys writing poetry, songs and stories. She loves to run and has ran three New York City marathons and counting. She has a twin sister who also loves to write. "Tell" is her first attempt at being a published author. She is very excited about this new journey.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

