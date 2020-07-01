Vishay Intertechnology Announces Executive Personnel Changes

MALVERN, Pa., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH ), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, announced several executive management changes effective today.



Joel Smejkal has been appointed to the newly created role as Executive Vice President – Corporate Business Development. Mr. Smejkal continues to report to Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer. In his new position, Mr. Smejkal is responsible for developing growth strategies for all of Vishay businesses and he will head essential growth initiatives. Mr. Smejkal has been with Vishay since 1990.

Jeff Webster is assuming Mr. Smejkal's previous responsibilities as Executive Vice President – Business Head Passive Components and is reporting directly to the CEO. Mr. Webster was formerly Senior Vice President – Corporate Quality and had recently been working on special projects as Assistant to the CEO. Mr. Webster has been with Vishay since January 2000.

Andreas Randebrock has been appointed Executive Vice President – Global Human Resources reporting directly to the CEO. Werner Gebhardt has retired from that position after 44 years of service to the Company. Mr. Randebrock had been Senior Vice President – Employee Development and has been with Vishay since May 2015. Prior to Vishay Mr. Randebrock was a partner at the global human resources consultancy Hay Group (since acquired by Korn Ferry).

About Vishay

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE ( VSH ), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at http://www.vishay.com .

