Industrial Gases Market to Reach USD 149.33 Billion by 2027; Owing to Rising Demand from Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial gases market size is anticipated to showcase notable growth in the forecast years on account of the increasing demand from the oil and gas industry worldwide. Industrial gases are used across various applications such as food & beverage, oil and gas, petrochemicals, healthcare, chemicals, and others. As per a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Industrial Gases Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Gas Type (Oxygen, Nitrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Argon, and Others), By Application (Packaging, Coolant, Carbonation, Cryogenic, Cutting & Welding, Laboratory, Air Separation, and Others), By End User (Metallurgy, Healthcare, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Power, Pulp and Paper, Electronics, Water Treatment, Mining, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027," the market value stood at USD 95.71 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.0%. It would reach USD 149.33 billion by the end of 2027.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-gases-market-101728







The current COVID-19 pandemic has brought most businesses worldwide to a complete standstill. Import and export transportation is at a halt, further impacting the international businesses. The fact that we are not aware of the continuity of this lockdown period is not only creating chaos among people worldwide but also affecting the world economy at large. However, we soon hope to overcome this obstacle with the help of government support.

We, at Fortune Business Insights, are offering in-depth analytical reports on various markets impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and their future outlooks. These reports are a prediction study of the current situation on multiple exchanges and what steps can be adapted to make the most benefit, thereby directing stable revenue to these market in the foreseeable future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-gases-market-101728







What are the objectives of the report?

The report is based on a 360-degree analytical view of the market, key parameters, namely, market restraints, drivers, challenges, opportunities, and future outlook. It also highlights the market segmentation in details and lists out the names of the leading segment with the base and forecasted figures. Furthermore, it discusses the significant industry developments, interesting insights, and current trends prevalent in the industrial gases market. For more information on the report, log on to the company website.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand from Healthcare Sector to Add Impetus to Market

An increase in the prices of crude oil and a rise in the need for refining have propelled the demand, especially from the oil and gas industry. Additionally, they are also used for various purposes, such as coiled tubing, pipe cooling and inerting, drilling, leak testing, maintenance, spool base in pipe building, and others. Such factors are promoting the industrial gases market growth. Furthermore, the expansion of the healthcare and food & beverage industries is aiding to the growth of the market.

On the contrary, the current outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on various industries are likely to hamper the market in the coming years. This, coupled with the stringent regulations imposed on the storage, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial gases may pose a hindrance to the growth of the market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, a rise in the industrialization and urbanization, as well as the growing consumer demand from the processing and manufacturing industries are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.

Segment:

Oxygen Segment to Continue Dominance on Account of Its Rising Demand from Pharmaceutical Industries

Based on segmentation by gas type, the oxygen segment earned 28.9% industrial gases market share in 2019. This is attributable to the extensive usage of oxygen and its high demand from various sectors such as pulp and paper, chemical, pharmaceutical, and petroleum. However, the carbon dioxide segment will also showcase notable growth on account of its significant applications as a raw material in products such as meat, fruits and vegetables, poultry, and others.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industrial-gases-market-101728







Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Rapid Industrialization & Urbanization

On the basis of regional segmentation, the market is dominated by Asia Pacific, which collected a revenue of USD 31.05 billion in 2019. Factors attributed to the growth of this region include rapid urbanization and industrialization, coupled with a rise in the investment on sustainable energy development by various nations such as India, China, Indonesia, Japan, and others. On the other side, North America ranks second. It is likely to earn significant revenue in the coming years owing to the rising application in chemical, healthcare, and oil & gas industries.

Competitive Landscape-

Linde Earning Maximum Share Attributable to a Rise in Industrial Investment

The global market is dominated by Linde on account of its high investments in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Besides this, the company is also investing massively on improving the economic scenario. It is also delivering its products to the rising number of manufacturing and metal processing industries, along with food & beverage, chemical, and oil & gas industries. The other players are engaging in merger and acquisition, joint ventures, contracts and agreements, different collaborative strategies, and others to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Major Developments of the Market Include:

June 2019 – Exxon Mobil Asia Pacific Pvt. Ltd. and Linde engaged in multi-billion agreements to expand their geographical reach in Singapore. This project includes the construction, development, and operation of four additional gasifiers, an air separation plant with a capacity of 1200 metric ton per day (TPD), and sulfur recovery plants along with the processing units for downstream gas belonging to Linde.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the prominent players present in the Industrial Gases Market. These include:

Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC

Bhuruka gases ltd

Bristol Gases

Dubai Industrial Gases

Air Products

Southern Company Gas

Concorde-Corodex Group

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.

Air Liquide

Universal Industrial Gases

Messer Group

BASF

Linde

Gulf Cryo

Matheson Tri-Gas

Other players





Quick Buy – Industrial Gases Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101728







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Gases Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Industrial Gases Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gas Type

Oxygen Nitrogen Carbon Dioxide Hydrogen Argon Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Packaging Coolant Carbonation Cryogenic Air Separation Cutting & Welding Laboratory Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

Metallurgy Healthcare Chemical Food & Beverage Oil & Gas Power Pulp and Paper Electronics Water Treatment Mining Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



TOC Continued...!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-gases-market-101728







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



3D Printing Gases Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Nitrogen, Argon, Gas mixtures), By Technology (Stereolithography, Laser Sintering, Poly-jet technology, Others), By Storage (Cylinder & packaged, Merchant liquid, Tonnage), By Application (Healthcare, Consumer Products, Design and Manufacturing, Others)and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Carbon Dioxide Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Metal Fabrication, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Food-grade Gases Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide), By Application (Freezing & Chilling, Packaging, Carbonation) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Xenon Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Imaging and Lighting, Medical, Satellite, Electronics & Semiconductors, R&D, Black Matter Research and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Krypton Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Lighting, Windows, Laser, R&D and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

