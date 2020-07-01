Wawa Hosts First-Ever Virtual Hoagie Day Event, Expanding on 28-Year Tradition to Honor Local Heroes and Celebrate Nation's Birthday Across all Wawa Communities

WAWA, Pa., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa Inc. today announced during its 11th year as title sponsor of Wawa Welcome America, Wawa will host its first-ever virtual Hoagie Day Event as part of this year's entirely virtual and free Welcome America Celebration.



On July 1, 2020, Hoagie Day will expand beyond Philadelphia through a mix of virtual and in-person events designed to honor our local heroes while continuing Wawa's tradition of giving back. For the first time in its 28-year history, Hoagie Day will feature participation from all 900 Wawa stores. Built by associates across Wawa's six state operating area and Washington DC, more than 45,000 hoagies will be donated to local community heroes and organizations, first responders, healthcare heroes and facilities, and veterans' associations.

Throughout the day, all communities are invited to join in and participate in Hoagie Day virtually through a special Hoagie Day video showcasing:

Wawa's company-wide hoagie build

Heartfelt delivery drop-offs and receptions by local first responders, frontline healthcare workers, volunteers and veterans

"Hoagie Day is an annual Wawa tradition that all of us look forward to with great anticipation, and while this year may be a little different, we can't wait to celebrate and expand on this event in new and exciting ways," said Chris Gheysens, Wawa's President & CEO. "This year, we couldn't be more excited to recognize our local heroes, help fight hunger, and celebrate our tradition of giving back and bringing customers together through digital formats. As we enter our 11th year as title sponsor for Wawa Welcome America and our 28th year celebrating Hoagie Day, we are honored to help bring this one-of-a-kind celebration into all of our customers' communities."

Wawa Hoagie Day "Virtual" Event Video: Released at 12:00 p.m.

At 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Wawa will release a special Wawa Hoagie Day video on NBC 10's Philly Live show, followed by a mass distribution on WelcomeAmerica.com and Wawa social media channels showcasing highlights of the day. Chick here to view the video, which includes:

Hoagie Build Highlights: Associates in all 900 Wawa stores building 45,000 hoagies to donate to local community heroes and organizations.

Associates in all 900 Wawa stores building 45,000 hoagies to donate to local community heroes and organizations. Delivery Magic: The visual footage will capture heartfelt deliveries of food drop offs to hundreds of local community partners and charities, including first responders, Philabundance and the USO.

Wawa, The Wawa Foundation & USO Online and In-Store Campaign

Each year, Hoagie Day supports Wawa's longstanding partnership with the USO, a nonprofit organization that strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation.

Through Campaign to Connect, customers can help reach a goal to send two million messages of support to deployed service members. By logging on to the site, customers can select their personalized message and send their thanks and appreciation to a deserving service person. In addition to Campaign to Connect, beginning on July 1 and running through July 19, Wawa customers can donate to The Wawa Foundation at any Wawa store to benefit the USO's programs and services in support of military personnel and their families. Beginning July 1, Hoagie Day, The Wawa Foundation will match all donations made to the in-store scan campaign up to $50,000. This adds to the more than $1 million for local USO programs Wawa customers and associates raised in 2019.

In addition, on Hoagie Day, hundreds of hoagies will be distributed by the USO to military bases throughout Wawa's service area, to service men and women and their families through "drive by" donation pick-up locations on the bases.

About the Ceremonial Hoagie Build at Flagship Store in Historic Philadelphia

Hoagie Day also continues Wawa's longstanding tradition of supporting those in need by distributing thousands of hoagies and meals to Philabundance, PAL and Veteran's Multi Service Center (VMC). This year, Wawa will provide more than 4,500 bagged lunches and hoagies to Philabundance, more than 1,000 lunches for distribution to local Police Athletic League of Philadelphia Centers, and more than 500 meals to VMC , a nonprofit organization aiming to provide services, programs, opportunity and advancement to Veterans of the U.S. military and their families.

Hoagie Day Lineup

7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. At all 900 store locations: Hoagie Day Morning Build & delivery to local charity partners across six states and Washington D.C.

– Hoagie Day Morning Build & delivery to local charity partners across six states and Washington D.C. 8: 00 a.m . – 6 th & Chestnut, loading of Philabundance truck, PAL vans and VMC truck full of Wawa hoagies and meals for distribution

. – 6 & Chestnut, loading of Philabundance truck, PAL vans and VMC truck full of Wawa hoagies and meals for distribution 11:45 a.m. – Hoagie Day Highlight Video featuring scenes from hoagie making experts and builds from six states, heartfelt food delivery drop offs and throwback historical footage of previous Wawa Hoagie build and celebrations released on NBC 10 Philly Live

– Hoagie Day Highlight Video featuring scenes from hoagie making experts and builds from six states, heartfelt food delivery drop offs and throwback historical footage of previous Wawa Hoagie build and celebrations released on NBC 10 Philly Live 12 p.m. – Hoagie Day Highlight Video Mass Distribution on Wawa Social Media Channels and WelcomeAmerica.com: About Wawa Hoagie Day

The inaugural Wawa Hoagie Day was held in 1992, when the hoagie was proclaimed the "Official Sandwich of Philadelphia" by then-Mayor Ed Rendell. Since then Wawa has partnered and honored thousands of everyday heroes, partnered with thousands of organizations, raised millions of dollars and donated hundreds of thousands of meals. Wawa has been the title sponsor of Wawa Welcome America for the last 11 years. Traditionally, Wawa Hoagie Day gathers thousands of Philadelphians in front of Independence Hall to honor the community and competitively historically build several tons of hoagies to be locally donated. For the first time in 2020, Wawa expanded Hoagie Day beyond Philadelphia to six states and Washington D.C., and offer alternative and engaging virtual experiences.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and "certified" process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George's grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. A chain of more than 840 convenience retail stores (over 600 offering fuel), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. In 2018, Wawa was recognized in Forbes as one of The Best Employers for New Grads and one of The Best Employers for Women, and as the Top-Rated Workplace for Veterans by Indeed. In 2019, Wawa was designated by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity.



About the USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org .

About The Wawa Foundation

The Wawa Foundation is an extension of Wawa's commitment to making the world a better place by fulfilling customers' lives every day. The Wawa Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded by Wawa, Inc. to support the company's charitable giving and philanthropic activities – and ultimately to help build happier, stronger communities. The Wawa Foundation focuses its support on organizations committed to health, hunger and everyday heroes through local, regional and national grants and / or in-store fundraising, through donation boxes and point-of-purchase scan materials.

About Welcome America, Inc.

Welcome America, Inc. is a 501c3, non-profit organization engaged in a public-private partnership with the City of Philadelphia. Welcome America, Inc.'s goal is to promote American history, education, and the City of Philadelphia as global tourist destination. Each year, Welcome America, Inc. produces Wawa Welcome America, a multi-day festival featuring art, culture, community engagement and entertainment - it is the nation's premier Independence Day celebration! Welcome America was founded in 1993, and celebrates its 28th festival in 2020.

