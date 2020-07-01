Former Executive Director of SoftBank Joins SolarWindow Board to Spur Growth, With Newly Appointed CEO & CTO

VESTAL, N.Y., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), developer of transparent electricity-generating coatings for glass and plastics, today announced the appointment of Mr. John S. Rhee to its Board of Directors as part of a planned initiative to spur commercial growth. Mr. Rhee is a Founding Partner of a successful social impact investment company, serves on the Investment Committee of the Barbara Bush Foundation and held the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Nobel Sustainability Trust.



Previously, Mr. Rhee was Executive Director at the SoftBank Alternative Investment and Venture Fund where large successful transactions were developed and strategically executed under Mr. Rhee's leadership. Along with his extensive experience in the financial markets, he is also a global leader in sustainability and has a long history of philanthropy.

"I've been watching SolarWindow for some time and after seeing the Company's recent breakthroughs, I knew immediately, that now is the time to drive the growth of a new generation of self-charging products," explained SolarWindow Board Member, Mr. John S. Rhee.

Today's announcement follows recent news of the largest-ever array of transparent electricity-generating SolarWindow™ glass panes produced by the Company and advancements for its electricity-generating coatings on flexible plastics.

"I'm truly honored to welcome Mr. John Rhee to our Board," stated Mr. Harmel S. Rayat, SolarWindow Chairman, whose family office invested nearly $25 million in the Company's most recent financing round.

"John joins us precisely when we have a breakthrough technology ready for deployment, burgeoning global demand for low cost clean energy, and ample cash-on-hand. It's now time to stack our management team and accelerate the growth of SolarWindow."

Mr. John S. Rhee is joined by newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer and President, Mr. Jay S. Bhogal, a seasoned executive with a proven history of rapidly accelerating the commercialization of breakthrough technologies, consummating commercial and institutional partnerships in the United States and Europe, raising capital, and attracting top-tier talent to build high-impact operating teams. Along with extensive experience with the capital-efficient development of strategic intellectual property portfolios, he is also co-inventor of record for multiple inventions in the United States and Germany.

"Mr. Bhogal has an accomplished record and has been an important catalyst in my decision to join the SolarWindow Board," stated Mr. John S. Rhee, member of the Board of Directors. "I welcome his leadership as the Company's Chief Executive to drive our business and am excited about the immediate expansion of our strengthened technology group."

Also announced today, SolarWindow appointed former President, CEO, and Director, Mr. John A. Conklin, as Chief Technology Officer. In this newly created position, Mr. Conklin will lead specialty development teams to rapidly engineer the Company's proprietary chemistries and processes for expanded commercial and product applications of its transparent electricity-generating coatings.

"Having worked first-hand on every aspect of our SolarWindow™ products from our earliest days, I'm very excited to focus on and lead our technology group in this new role," stated Mr. Conklin. "I especially look forward to deepening our technical capabilities and gearing up for this next chapter in our growth under the guidance of Mr. Bhogal as CEO and President.

"This is an exciting new phase for us, with mission-driven additions to our management team and important alignment of our board."

In addition to his role as CEO and President, Mr. Bhogal will continue to serve on the Company's Board of Directors, where he is joined by Chairman, Mr. Harmel S. Rayat, and fellow Directors, Messrs. Bob Levine, Gary Parmar, and John S. Rhee.

Previously, Mr. Rhee tenured as an attorney with Davis Polk and Wardwell in New York, founded in 1849 and today one of the world's leading corporate law firms specializing in capital markets, M&A, finance, restructuring, and tax. Earlier, Mr. Rhee clerked for the White House Legal Counsel's Office under President Bill J. Clinton. Mr. Rhee has a J.D. from Yale Law School, where he was distinguished as a John M. Olin Law and Economics Scholar and holds a bachelor's degree from Cornell University.

Concurrent with the appointment of Mr. John S. Rhee to the Board of Directors, Dr. Alastair K. Livesey and Mr. Steve Horowitz exit the Board while continuing to serve, as Advisors, to the Company.

"We have been fortunate to achieve a series of technological advances which have made it possible for us to escalate to the next phase of our growth," continued Mr. Rayat. "Importantly, we have capital on hand, a strengthened management team, and a focused Board of Directors to execute our mission."

"I thank Dr. Livesey for his lengthy record of service and Mr. Steve Horowitz for his contributions to SolarWindow. We are grateful for their dedication, insights, and guidance over the years and look forward to their ongoing support as Advisors to our team."

About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com) is a developer of transparent coatings that generate electricity when deposited onto glass or plastic. When applied to glass, for example, these coatings could convert passive windows into electricity-generating windows, which produce power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and even reflected light conditions.

Other potential uses for transparent electricity-generating coatings include, but are not limited to, building facades, balcony railings, curtain walls, skylights, and shading systems, as well as automotive, truck, marine and aircraft applications, various consumer products and military uses.

Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

SolarWindow investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through a variety of means, including our website (https://www.solarwindow.com/investors), through press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, via our corporate Twitter account (@solartechwindow), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SolarWindowTechnologies) and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/solar-window-technology/) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

