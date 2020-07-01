Market Overview

Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
July 01, 2020 8:10am   Comments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (The "Company") (NASDAQ:REG) will announce its Second Quarter 2020 earnings results on Monday, August 3, 2020, after the market closes. The Company's earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website - investors.regencycenters.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
   
Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Dial#: 877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562
Webcast: investors.regencycenters.com

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Laura Clark
904 598 7831
LauraClark@RegencyCenters.com

