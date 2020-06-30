Accend Networks Received Coveted Master Services Competency (MSC) Certification for Network Virtualization

Accend Networks, a leading network security and IT solutions provider in the United States, becomes one of top fifty companies to receive the Master Services Competency (MSC) Certification.

San Jose, CA, June 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Accend Networks, an IT solutions company that offers technical support and consultancy, was recently awarded the Master Services Competency (MSC) certification in network virtualization with VMWare. With this milestone in hand, the company continues to help clients succeed in VMware platforms.

VMware is a leading company that provides cloud computing and virtualization services and certification positions Accend Networks as one of the top fifty companies to be granted this privilege, according to conversation with a VMware Account Manager last year. The company’s MSC partner-level with VMware highlights its roster of highly-competent engineers who are committed to top quality service. VMware requires its partners to have at least five certified engineers (at least two members with advanced pro-level certification). The engineers on Accend Network’s staff are skilled and fully equipped with VCP-NV and VCAP-NV certifications as well as experience in complex Network Virtualization.

Out of the many IT companies in the industry, Accend Networks has been able to elevate its service by providing clients with IT consultation and assistance on network virtualization, Cisco ACI, SD-WAN solutions, among other VMware services.

To earn qualification for VMware MSC, a company’s competency in advanced high-level services is reviewed. A partner is required to provide three references from customers who have received recent help. This is the basic service requirement for VMware Master Services.

According to VMware, NSX partners and engineers who provide MSC-level service are in high demand. This fresh certification allows Accend Networks to fill in the current shortage of experts who can help clients grow their businesses. With its new qualification, Accend Networks has even more experience and knowledge to monetize its investments to improve brand visibility and foster capability-building.

According to a company spokesperson, “Accend Networks certification is on Network Virtualization within VMware’s NSX environment. This means the company will provide an effective networking model for the Software Defined Data Center (SDDC). As a result, the company adds value through validating deployment and optimization of NSX environments and virtualized networks. Also, through this competency, it is capable of growing revenue with a suite fo benefits available from WMware."

About Us:

Accend Networks is headquartered in San Jose, California with an office in Los Angeles. The company was founded in 2011 to provide IT solutions to government clients and business enterprises of all sizes from California to the east coast. It specializes in network security, design and implementation, and in the support of data, voice, wireless, and video networks. Other services include IT outsourcing, turnkey solutions, staff augmentation, managed services, network and security assessments, and customized solutions to a wide range of projects. Customer environments may be on-premises, cloud and/or hybrid. Accend Networks’ engineers have a wealth of industry experience and are highly skilled to provide best practice expertise.

Contact Information:

San Jose Headquarter: 75 E. Santa Clara Street, Suite 600, San Jose, CA 95113

Los Angeles Office: 555 W 5th Street Los Angeles, CA 90013

Contact: Paula Wong, CEO and Founder

Mobile: 408-784-2345 Local or 855-ACCEND

Email: pr@accendnetworks.com

