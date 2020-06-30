Nexdigm Explores Global Interest in Geographic Diversification with Senior Indian Government Officials and US-Based Industry Experts, Focusing on the US-India Corridor

In light of the pandemic, Nexdigm, a global business advisory organization is inviting a panel of global investment experts, to discuss geographic diversification as an option to address the current and foreseeable challenges in the global manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem. The webinar, open to registrations, is scheduled for 10 AM - 11 AM CDT on July 8, 2020.

Houston, TX, June 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The recent pandemic and subsequent lockdowns across the globe have resulted in an upsurge in demand for global collaboration in the areas of sustainable trade and flexible supply. Businesses are facing a dire need to diversify and re-structure their business operations.

In these unprecedented times, India remains committed to enabling this diversification through relaxations in Foreign Direct Investment regulations, progressive macroeconomic landscape, and a large talent pool of knowledge-based resources.

To shed more light on this Nexdigm, in collaboration with the US India Chamber of Commerce DFW, and with support from the Consulate General of India, Houston, is pleased to present its second webinar in the series "Diversify to Differentiate – Think India, Think Next!"

The session is titled "India: Uniquely Poised as a Manufacturing Hub" and will focus on the USA -India corridor.

The details of the session are:

Time: 10 am to 11 am CDT

Date: July 8, 2020

Expert panelists:

Honorable Suresh Prabhu

Indian Emissary, G20 Summit, Former Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil

Aviation, Government of India

Honorable Aseem Mahajan

Consul General of India Houston

Ms. Neel Gonuguntla

President, US India Chamber of Commerce DFW

Marc Lessem

Senior Executive Director, Nexdigm

Please click here to register for the webinar.

About Nexdigm

Nexdigm is an employee-owned, independent, global business advisory organization serving clients from more than 50 countries. Harnessing multifunctional and digital capabilities across Business Consulting, Business Services, and Professional Services, they provide their customers, both listed and privately held firms, with integrated solutions to navigate complex challenges. Nexdigm resonates their plunge into a new paradigm of business; it is a commitment to Think Next. For more information, please visit www.nexdigm.com and connect with the team on ThinkNext@nexdigm.com, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

