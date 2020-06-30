WBAT Safety Announces Major FAA Award

WBAT Safety has been awarded a 5-year contract by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Leesburg, VA, June 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- WBAT Safety is proud to announce that it has been awarded a 5-year contract by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The contract assigns Cypher, LLC as the prime contractor and Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc (UTRS) as the key subcontractor for WBAT Safety.

WBAT Safety develops, maintains, and provides technical assistance for the WBAT platform, which is the sole FAA-supported safety management system (SMS) program available on the market. As a web-based system that supports all aspects of a complete SMS, the WBAT platform accommodates an organization’s safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, safety promotion, and SMS recordkeeping and documentation. There are currently over 225 organizations that utilize the WBAT platform.

The contract was released as a small business set-aside for Web-Based Application Tools Support Services on the Electronic Federal Aviation Administration Accelerated and Simplified Tasks (eFAST) Master Ordering Agreement (MOA). eFast is a multiyear MOA program that offers broad technical scope, many contract and award types, and a wide array of labor categories with fixed ceiling rates.

Cypher, LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) with more than 60 years of combined IT Outsourcing and IT Service Management experience, will provide innovative and cost-effective solutions to enable WBAT Safety to succeed at its daily mission, specifically in the functional area of Computer/Information Systems Development (CSD). “Cypher is pleased to know that we were awarded the FAA WBAT contract. We look forward to providing exceptional service support to the FAA mission and its customer base,” said Joseph Anderson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cypher.

WBAT Safety continues to be a part of the Aviation Technology Team at UTRS. At the forefront of aviation safety, UTRS brought the initial Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) to fruition for the FAA in 1995 and continues to set the standard for organizations that want to continuously improve their safety management. “Having been involved in this effort for decades, we are proud to be a part of the team that will continue to support and enhance this robust safety program for the FAA,” said David Zalcmann, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of UTRS.

To learn more about WBAT Safety, visit https://www.wbatsafety.com. To schedule a free demonstration of the WBAT Safety platform, visit https://www.wbatsafety.com/contact-us/. To learn more about Cypher, LLC, visit https://cypher-llc.com. To learn more about UTRS, visit https://www.utrs.com.

