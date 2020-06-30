Zero Empty Spaces (ZES) Expands to Palm Beach County with New Location at Crocker Partners-Managed Boca Center

Affordable artist studio initiative Zero Empty Spaces partners with Crocker Partners to open its first location in Palm Beach county.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Zero Empty Spaces, an entity that creates affordable artist studios in vacant spaces around the country where artists can create and collaborate at an affordable price, opens its first location in Palm Beach County at Crocker Partners-managed Boca Center.

The eight-studio space was created in the former Seacoast Bank location next to Joseph's Classic Market and was immediately fully leased by local artists by the end of their usual "Open House" showing of the space. At an "Open House" event, artists are invited to tour the space, many of which have applied for available space before waiting several months to view and see if it would work for their individual needs.

"Zero Empty Spaces becoming a part of Boca Raton is wonderful news," says Boca Raton City Council Member & Boca Raton CRA Chair, Andrea Levine O'Rourke. "When I heard the concept, I was completely taken with the idea and wanted to do whatever I could to promote this innovative project. The combination of using vacant retail space and activating it with artists working and creating in an otherwise vacant space is a major win-win. Not only does it provide a space for artists to be innovative and creative, but it also allows our local artists to work together and get exposed to the public. At the same time, it's an amazing draw to the shopping center. I was excited to connect you with Giana and so pleased that Crocker Partners saw the great benefit Zero Empty Spaces would add to Boca Center. I look forward to other retail centers seeing the great addition that Zero Empty Spaces brings."

O'Rourke added, "Boca Raton is ripe for creativity. I consider art and culture as an essential layer that adds to the human spirit of a community. And it, of course, adds to the surrounding economics."

This new location in Boca Raton is the sixth location for the Zero Empty Spaces team, with four other locations in Oakland Park, Pompano Beach and Palm Beach Gardens scheduled to come online in July. This affordable artist studio/vacancy management concept is also drawing interest from property owners and management companies in Miami, Orlando, New York and as far as Montreal, with negotiations currently underway for a 24,000 sq. ft. location in Orlando and a 22,000 sq. ft. location on Lincoln Road, Miami Beach.

“In the last couple years, Crocker Partners has taken a special interest in supporting local artists in the community and leveraging the 30% of office space we manage in Boca Raton to make an impact,” said Giana Pacinelli, Marketing Director for Crocker Partners. “We are proud to be able to support Zero Empty Spaces and their innovative business model while also bringing additional artistic flair to Boca Center.”

The Boca Raton location will host its official Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting event with Crocker Partners, local dignitaries, Artists and Zero Empty Spaces management when large indoor gatherings become safe to do. Boca Raton ZES location artists include Scott Jeffries, Elena Belyaeva, Claudia Koakowski, Marianela Perez, Juan Zapata, Lenore Robins, Armando Perales and Jonathan Vinazza.

About Crocker Partners

Since 1986, Crocker Partners has been a premier owner-operator and developer of commercial real estate through the Southeast and Southwest US. Today, Crocker Partners is the largest office landlord in Florida and the 39th largest in the United States. Senior leadership has an average of 20 years’ experience working together. For more information visit www.crockerpartners.com

About Zero Empty Spaces

Zero Empty Spaces is a rapidly growing affordable artist studio/vacancy management company that creates affordable artist studios in vacant spaces around the country where artists can create and collaborate at an affordable price. The concept expands the appreciation of all genres of art and helps to create a thriving cultural community in the cities surrounding each location. Current Florida locations include Hollywood, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, Fort Lauderdale Beach & Boca Raton. For more information visit www.zeroemptyspaces.com

Contact Information:

Zero Empty Spaces

Andrew Martineau

954-850-8581

Contact via Email

zeroemptyspaces.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/815838

Press Release Distributed by PR.com