Experienced Public Adjusters Sets Out to Change Industry with New Franchise Launch

Experienced Public Adjusters revamps residential and commercial segments of insurance claims industry through franchise expansion.

Orlando, FL, June 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Experienced Public Adjusters, a five star Florida-based public adjusting firm, has just announced its franchise launch this month.

Disrupting the industry and bringing light to the current issues that plague the niche, founder and CEO David Dwyer has set out to reform insurance adjustment within the private home ownership and business property sectors. The Experienced Public Adjusters website has served as an excellent source for consumers to further understand the role of Dwyer and his team. The website defines a public adjuster and their role as:

A public adjuster is a professional claims handler who advocates for the policyholder in appraising and negotiating a claimant’s insurance claim…Businesses and individual homeowners hire public insurance adjusters when they need help in properly filing a new claim or when they feel that the insurance company is underpaying or denying a claim.

Experienced Public Adjusters specifically works with claims pertaining to damage from natural events, plumbing, roofing, or slab leaks, and damage from vandalism or theft, among other things. Ripe with miscommunication, poor customer satisfaction, and intentions, the current state of affairs for insurance adjustment within these specific areas is bleak; Experienced Public Adjusters is here to revamp the industry for the better through high levels of professionalism.

Experienced Public Adjusters and their franchisees will take the entire nation to a new era of insurance claims adjustment. “We are an honest American company who are here to serve the public,” stated Dwyer. “Expanding through this franchise launch will take our professional services everywhere, meeting a need for honesty, good work, and ethics with resounding efficiency.”

The franchise opportunity is calling for candidates who will maintain the Experienced Public Adjusters mission statement and vision. “We will award franchises to people who are going to become experts in their markets, with ethics and integrity being the core for what they do. This is the foundation.” The Experienced Public Adjusters vision and mission statements can be found in more detail on their website at experiencedpublicadjusters.com.

Every franchisee will gain an Area of Primary Responsibility based on a variety of factors. Operational, marketing, technical, and field support are all included in the franchise offering, as well as strong organic web traffic, lead generation guidance, monthly podcast training, a preferred vendors list, and more. “The Experienced Public Adjusters franchise launch marks a shift in the public adjustment industry for private homeowners and business owners. We are here to change the image to be more polished and professional,” stated Dwyer. “I want to transform the industry to something new and will do this through this franchise expansion. The nation will see a new face of public adjustment with 100% client satisfaction, our vision, and our mission as the foundation.”

The company has made good on the promise for a better insurance claims experience on the consumer level, boasting the highest ranking at headquarters in Florida. “My clients are happy with the time and dedication we put into the process. I’m fully transparent with my communication.” Dwyer and the Experienced Public Adjusters team have the end goal of maximized customer satisfaction in mind. “I want to put my clients back in the best possible situation. At the end of the day, that is what we are for- to serve the public.”

Experienced Public Adjusters’ goal is to offer insurance adjusting services with the highest levels of customer service and satisfaction with ethics and integrity. The company has a strong desire to win, and the experience to maximize every client’s insurance claim, setting a new standard in customer satisfaction throughout the United States. For more information on the franchise opportunity, visit experiencedpublicadjusters.com/franchise.

