POWER Magazine's Summer 2020 Issue Highlights Amazing Women Who Inspire and Empower During These Difficult Times

Manhasset, NY, June 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In their Summer 2020 issue, P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized highlights amazing women who inspire and empower during these difficult times. They have successful careers in many different fields and industries yet still manage to find time to help others.

Inspiring Powerhouses Who Are Helping Women See New Possibilities

Getting through the COVID-19 pandemic and all it has brought, along with these times of social protest against injustice, can certainly cause uncertainty for the present and the future. Reading about amazing celebrities, icons and hardworking professional women who are working to help others and make the world a better place is a definite way to motivate and gain appreciation for life and loved ones.

Cover girl, Carrie Ann Inaba, is a dancer, choreographer, producer, and television personality. She serves as the moderator and a host on “The Talk,” CBS’ daytime Emmy award-winning talk show. Carrie and her co-hosts discuss the day’s latest headlines, tying them into the show’s theme of motherhood by giving opinions through the eyes of mothers. With children home from school due to the pandemic, this show has helped mothers struggling to keep working, home school their children, keep them occupied, and most importantly, to help answer questions about COVID-19 to alleviate their children’s fears. In addition, Carrie launched The Carrie Ann Conversations, her inspirational wellness blog. Her latest blogs cover topics relating to how to make your life better and stay connected while self-isolating during the pandemic.

Love McPherson, a relationship expert with an amazing relationship coaching practice has written an article for this issue titled, “Quarantined: Self Love During Coronavirus” about how sheltering-in-place has forced us to be still, sit down, and face the unhealthy relationship we have cultivated with ourselves. It’s a must read!

Award-winning attorney, best-selling author, legal commentator, talk show host, and television producer, Areva Martin, serves as an advocate for social justice, children’s and women’s issues, as well as the underserved. Her commentary seen on programs and talk shows covering a wide range of topics from breaking news, celebrity news, pop culture, race, politics, and the law, keeps us up-to-date on what is going on in the world and helps raise our awareness of critical matters.

Margaret Josephs is a fashion designer and entrepreneur with her companies the Macbeth Collection, Candie Couture and House Candie. Margaret joined the cast of the Bravo show “Real Housewives of New Jersey” in 2017. Her mantra, as well as the name of her new podcast is “Caviar dreams; Tuna fish budget.” She featured her partnership with Brave Gowns by creating the "Hospital Heroes" gala raising funds for Northwell Health & Cohen Children's Hospital. Margaret is a large supporter of the LGBTQ community and of Live Out Loud, which inspires and empowers LGBTQ youth. In addition, Margaret runs her company of all women to empower her team and help them achieve a work/life balance where the women can bring children to the office to support time spent with family.

Tracy Tutor is an entrepreneur and real estate agent. She can currently be seen on the 11th season of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” Her clients are some of the most powerful people in Los Angeles. Despite all of the restrictions on real estate sales due to COVID-19, Tracy continues to show vacant properties in accordance with the all of the restrictions in affect and she expects reduced property sales and median price reductions on homes for the fourth quarter of this year.

Melissa Alcantara is a personal trainer and athlete. Her no-nonsense approach to diet and exercise has helped Kim Kardashian and many others to get in shape and stay that way. Her Fitgurlmel Instagram, website, and her new book, “Fit Gurl,” can motivate us all to eat healthy, exercise and lose those extra pounds put on while stuck at home munching.

Alma M. Callan is a celebrity wine consultant and founder of Buywine.com which combines her passions for media and wine together in one space. Through her website, we can get educated about different wines and purchase bottles directly from the winery to help learn about and enjoy wine without leaving our home.

Lizzy Small is an actress and performer who has acted in movies, appeared in over 70 national commercials, music videos, and several variety shows. A multi-talented performer, Lizzy is also a singer-songwriter. She is a trained suicide prevention counselor for You Matter-Not Alone which has given her the ability to be hands-on and go into schools/communities teaching people about mental health, a topic that is incredibly important to her.

P.O.W.E.R.’s spring webinar with Dr. Alyson Myers, MD and Dr. Karinn Glover, MD, MPH allowed these amazing physicians to share their perspective and knowledge on COVID-19 and related issues and answer questions from the audience. Be sure to check it out on their website, powerwoe.com.

It is through the diligent care and efforts of frontline healthcare workers and first responders that many of us are here today. This issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine honors and thanks all of their members who are essential workers or on the frontline during COVID-19.

