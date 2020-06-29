Arlington Council of PTAs Names New Leadership, Including Army Veteran

The Arlington Council of PTAs (Parent Teacher Associations) has announced the board of directors for the 2020-21 year led by President Jeannie Deakyne. Deakyne, a former United States Army officer, is the first military veteran to lead the organization as president in its 66 year history.

Arlington, TX, June 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Arlington Council of PTAs (Parent Teacher Associations) has announced the board of directors for the 2020-21 year led by President Jeannie Deakyne. Deakyne, a veteran of the United States Army, is the first military veteran to lead the organization as president since its founding in 1954.

Joining Deakyne is joining a team of leaders with a variety of educational and professional backgrounds who share the organization's commitment to making every child’s potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children in the Arlington Independent School District. They are: Zenova Williams, 1st Vice President & Aide to the President; Lisa Starr, 2nd Vice President of Programs; Liz Bankhead, 3rd Vice President of Fundraising; Heather Fearing, 4th Vice President of Hospitality; Gara Hill, 5th Vice President of Community Relations; Leanne Haynes, 6th Vice President of Communications; Delilah Crosby, 7th Vice President of Scholarship; Secretary, Heidi Savoie; Lori Turano, Treasurer; and Trinli Milliorn, Parliamentarian.

"The resources provided by our PTAs are important more now than ever before, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts how students learn, interact and grow," said Deakyne. "July 1 will kick off a focus on helping school communities feel more connected and supported during this time. With a membership of over 8,900 members district-wide, we are committed to engaging with all AISD families, students and campuses - responsively, inclusively and with lasting impact," she said.

Deakyne has been a PTA member since 2013, and has served in several state, council, and local leadership positions including President of the Duff Elementary School PTA, Legislation and Advocacy Chair for the Arlington Council of PTAs, and as a Field Service Representative for Texas PTA. While serving on active duty in the Army, she was deployed multiple times in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, including a tour as a company commander in the First Cavalry Division. She currently resides in Arlington, and is the Vice President of Operations for the National Medal of Honor Museum and Foundation.

For more information about the Arlington Council of PTAs, please visit www.arlingtoncouncilofptas.org or send inquiries to arlingtoncouncilofptas@gmail.com.

Contact Information:

Arlington Council of PTAs

Leanne Haynes

817-789-0572

Contact via Email

www.arlingtoncouncilofptas.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/815759

Press Release Distributed by PR.com