Storage Made Easy Expands UK & Ireland Sales Through a Strategic Distribution Agreement with Spinnakar

The Enterprise File Fabric™ solution from SME is now part of Spinnakar portfolio, offering a complete solution for enterprises that strive for a truly hybrid cloud strategy.

London, United Kingdom, June 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Storage Made Easy® announced today that they have signed a distribution agreement with Spinnakar. They will sell and support Storage Made Easy’s unique Enterprise File Fabric solution, a single platform that presents and secures data from multiple sources, be that on-premises, a data centre, or the Cloud.

The Enterprise File Fabric provides a fully end-to-end brandable product solution set that is totally storage agnostic, currently supporting more than 60 private and public data clouds. It supports file and object storage solutions, including CIFS/NAS/SAN, Amazon S3 and S3 compatible storage, Google Storage and Microsoft Azure.

Spinnakar are focused on bringing the top emerging technologies for Cloud, Data Centre and Security to the EMEA market. Teaming up with Storage Made Easy, they will now offer a multitude of strong enterprise features through the Enterprise File Fabric:

Secure Remote Working with DFS, Windows Filers, SMB, NAS, SAN, Amazon S3, Azure, etc.

Data Transfer Acceleration to/from destinations through the File Fabric’s unique M-Stream® feature

Metadata Extraction and Classification

FIPS Certified Encryption

Content Search across local and remote data sources

Real time Content Discovery of PHI / PII data

GDPR / CCPA / HIPAA Enforcement

Geo-location Recording

+ plenty of other features.

Andy Hill, VP Sales EMEA at Storage Made Easy (SME) said: “Spinnakar’s skills and expertise in the Cloud, Data Centre and Security market combined with SME’s Enterprise File Fabric Platform (EFF) represents an exciting and compelling partnership in the marketplace. The appointment of Spinnakar is in line with our continued efforts to grow internationally.”

Spinnakar founder, Gerard Brophy stated: “We are extremely excited to be partnering with Storage Made Easy. As digital data continues to double and a company’s data is spread both on site and in the cloud, companies require better control and management of their data. Companies now require control, access as well as security of their data wherever it is stored – Now with SME’s Enterprise File Fabric™ this can be achieved. Spinnakar’s partnership with SME will provide opportunities and benefits to our partners and their customers.”

