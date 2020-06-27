Cariant Health Partners Named a Top Travel Nursing Company

Cariant Health Partners ranked among the top 20 travel nursing companies of 2020.

Omaha, NE, June 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Cariant Health Partners has been named a Best Travel Nursing Company by BluePipes. Each year, BluePipes compiles review data for hundreds of travel nursing companies to find the top 20 in the industry. Cariant Health Partners claimed the #11 spot in this year’s rankings.

“This recognition couldn’t happen without a great team, including our incredible travelers,” said Division Manager Tracey Duke. “It’s truly a testament to the importance of strong recruiter-traveler relationships. I’m proud of my team and thankful for their efforts to support each other and provide great experiences for our travelers.”

Cariant Health Partners, a healthcare-owned and operated company, has helped healthcare professionals work and travel since 2001. Nurses partner with a single, dedicated recruiter for all of their assignments. At Cariant, recruiters work hard to make sure their travel nurses are supported, informed and happy, and act as their advocates on the road. The benefits of this relationship-focused approach strengthen with each assignment and are reflected in this industry recognition.

Regarding the 2020 Top Travel Nursing Companies list, BluePipes Co-Founder Kyle Schmidt said, "This year we aggregated over 79,000 reviews for over 320 travel nursing companies. The weighted average score for all 320+ agencies increased slightly this year to 78.19. This indicates that travel healthcare agencies deliver exceptional service relative to other industries. What's more impressive is that the top 20 companies on our list have average scores that are equal to or greater than the most revered employers in the nation. Travel nurses are in good hands with this group."

About Cariant Health Partners

Cariant Health Partners started in 2001 as a sister company to RehabVisions, a contract therapy company founded by Joel Larmore, PT and his wife Sharon, a nurse. Being owned and operated by healthcare professionals, Cariant is familiar with the ever-changing world of healthcare and understands that patients are the first and foremost priority for their travelers. Cariant helps both nursing and allied health professionals travel the country 13 weeks at a time. They are based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About BluePipes

BluePipes is a professional network and career management marketplace dedicated to the healthcare industry. The platform provides healthcare professionals with powerful credentialing tools designed to simplify career management and onboarding with new employers. On BluePipes, healthcare professionals build enduring relationships with colleagues, recruiters and employers they love by using the platform's powerful networking services. In turn, these services help employers discover top talent, reduce time to fill, and stay in touch with candidates over time.

