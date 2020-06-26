New Principled Technologies Studies Find That the Dell OptiPlex 7070 Micro Desktop with Intel vPro Offers Responsiveness and Strong Remote IT Support Capabilities

Principled Technologies (PT) compared system responsiveness and remote IT support capabilities of the Dell OptiPlex 7070 Micro Desktop with Intel vPro technology to those of the HP EliteDesk 705 G4 Mini PC and Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s SFF, both with AMD PRO technology.

Durham, NC, June 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- With today’s social distancing mandates in effect and more employees working from home for the foreseeable future, powerful business-class laptops that come with robust remote IT support capabilities are on many organizations’ shopping lists.

PT experts found through hands-on testing that companies that invest in the Dell OptiPlex 7070 Micro Desktop, powered by an Intel Core i5-0600T vPro processor and managed via the Intel vPro platform with Dell Client Command Suite, could save time on collaboration and media creation tasks, as well as gain more robust remote IT support capabilities compared to the HP EliteDesk 705 G4 Mini PC or the Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s SFF, both powered by AMD Ryzen 5 PRO processors and managed via the AMD PRO platform with AMD Management Console.

According to the remote IT support capabilities report, “An employee’s productivity can grind to a standstill if they’re having computer problems and your IT team can’t drop by their desk to give them a hand. Whether your company has multiple offices and a mobile workforce or is pivoting in reaction to today’s changing landscape, comprehensive remote desktop management can help bridge the gap.”

To learn more about how the Dell OptiPlex 7070 Micro Desktop with Intel vPro technology can help companies keep far-flung employees productive, check out the infographic http://facts.pt/g51cpze, read the performance report http://facts.pt/eg0iff7, or dive into the remote management report http://facts.pt/kq1jfx4.

