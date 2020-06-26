Rose Medical Center Names Casey Guber New President & Chief Executive Officer

Rose Medical Center in Denver, Colorado names new President & CEO.

Denver, CO, June 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- HCA Healthcare/HealthONE has announced the appointment of Casey Guber as President and Chief Executive Officer of Rose Medical Center in Denver, Colorado. Guber is currently Chief Operating Officer (COO) of HCA Healthcare facility Wesley Healthcare in Wichita, Kansas.

Guber has achieved many accomplishments during the past five years as COO of Wesley Healthcare, including growth in capital investments, opening a new Free Standing Emergency Department, developing a dedicated Neuro Critical Care unit and opening an Orthopedic/Spine Center. He was instrumental in the Children’s Hospital expansion and developing 60,000 square feet in an adjacent medical office building.

“Casey has a proven track record at both Rose and Wesley,” said Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HCA Continental Division/HealthONE. “We are excited to welcome him back to Denver to bring his experience and deep engagement to the CEO role at Rose Medical Center.”

Guber will lead Rose Medical Center’s nationally award-winning hospital, including honors in patient experience and quality, a leading surgery program including bariatrics, orthopedic, spine and women’s care, one of the top cardiac catheter lab programs in the state as well as the renowned “Rose Babies” program.

Guber earned his Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration from University of Colorado Boulder and his Master’s of Science in Health Administration from University of Colorado Denver. He returns to Rose after five years, where previously he served as Associate Chief Operating Officer and Administrative Fellow.

About Rose Medical Center

Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's “Baby Hospital” while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care, orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine and emergency care. Rose Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10.

We take great pride in hiring the best people to provide care for our patients and families. We are honored to have been named a Denver Post Top Workplace for the past six years in a row, a true badge of honor as the award is voted on by Rose employees as well as having been named a 100 Top Hospital® for 12 years running from IBM-Watson.

Rose Medical Center has been a proud part of the Denver community for 70 years, and the Rose employees, physicians, volunteers and the Rose Advisory Board share a deep commitment to giving back to that community. Rose contributes more than $250,000 to community organizations annually as directed by our staff, leaders and board.

With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital to “serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose is a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world.

