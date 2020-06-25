This documentary serves as a time capsule, reflective of how the world united together.

Los Angeles, CA, June 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Everyday Heroes is a global documentary created remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Underscore Films collaborated with twenty producers around the world to gather stories from local heroes in their respective communities.

Here’s what directors Brad Johnson and Rick Wayne had to say about the project: “As the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the world, we found ourselves overwhelmed with heartbreaking news. Like many of you, amidst such sadness and uncertainty, we were yearning for positivity and connection.

"In light of this, we set out to create a film highlighting the positive stories coming out of the pandemic. In partnership with twenty of producers from around the world, we were able to gather over 50 incredible stories."

After speaking with such a diverse group of individuals, the fllmmakers learned that in the face of this shared crisis, our common humanity can rise above all else.

They hope this film serves as a time capsule, reflective of how the world united together.

Everyday Heroes premiered on the Underscore Films website www.underscorefilms.com/everydayheroes, Facebook, and YouTube.

