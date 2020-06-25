Barnstone Studios Announces the First Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship Winners; Nine People to Learn Classical Drawing Skills in 3-Month Study Intensive

The forgotten secrets the great masters used are slowly being reintroduced to the world, and the late Myron Barnstone is respected as being at the vanguard of classical art education. To honor one of his distinguished alumni, Barnstone Studios launched The Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship this summer. Nine winners from three nations will receive a 3-month intensive workshop that includes one-on-one mentorship. The scholarships will be awarded quarterly.

Thurmont, MD, June 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- They’re students, eager to learn more than they’re getting in high school art classes. They’re moms, who put their art studies on hold for a few decades to raise their kids. One is a retired veteran, wanting to develop his skills and teach art classes at a senior care facility. They come from three nations, and cities literally spanning the country. And all nine are the first recipients of Barnstone Studios’ Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship.

Winners will receive the complete recorded drawing series taught by the late Myron Barnstone, recognized as a leader in bringing classical drawing and design back into mainstream art education. The Barnstone Method classes include an Introduction to Drawing, the Fletcher Palette Control and Color series, Figure Drawing, and the Golden Section, a key component of traditional training learned by master artists through the centuries. Winners will also receive three months of one-on-one mentoring from a Barnstone Master Guide, an elite group of distinguished Barnstone Studios alumni.

Cat Barnstone Szafran, Barnstone Studios Director, said she was thrilled with both the number of people applying for the Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship for its initial launch, and the caliber of the applicants.

“We intended to provide two scholarships for this first quarterly award,” Szafran said, “but so many people donated to the fund to honor Gwendolyn, and support Myron’s legacy too, that we were able to select nine deserving applicants.”

Gwendolyn Stine was already an artist before she began studying with Barnstone at his studio in Coplay, Pennsylvania. The Barnstone Method skills she learned took her art to a completely new level, and earned her national acclaim and numerous awards. Her original pieces are held in private and permanent collections across North America. Before her death on March 11 of this year, Stine was both a Barnstone Master Guide, and a Master Instructor in the Drawing & Painting studio at the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, Arizona.

June 21, the day the nine winners were notified they were the first to receive the Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship, would have been Stine’s 60th birthday.

Scholarship winners are: Evgenia Asimomyti of Victoria, Australia; Greggy Bazile of Boston, Massachusetts; Analese Bernhardt of Baltimore, Maryland; Gwendlyn Domingo of Cupertino, California; Holly Goeckler of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania; Andy Harris of Bristol, England; Jeffrey S. Lee of San Diego, California; Patrick Meyers of Bucyrus, Kansas, and Harriet Pearson of Leicestershire, UK.

The Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship will be awarded quarterly, and is supported by the generous donations of patrons. Also, a percentage of the sale of all original Barnstone art and prints goes directly into the scholarship fund. Browse the Barnstone galleries here: https://shop.barnstonestudios.com/artwork/

Applications are now being accepted for the Fall scholarship awards, and must be received by midnight on September 12. For more information, and to enter the competition or donate to the scholarship, click here:

https://www.barnstonestudios.com/education/gwendolyn-stine-scholarship/

Barnstone Studios at 202 A East Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland, is dedicated to fostering an appreciation of fine art, and helping to make art education accessible to all who desire to develop their talent and enrich their lives. Additional information about Barnstone Method classes, the Patreon program, private coaching from Barnstone Master Guides, original works or limited edition prints and other related products is available online at BarnstoneStudios.com, or by calling 301.788.6241.

