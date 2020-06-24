Sandz Mitigates Ransomware Risk with OpEx Backup Appliance Powered by Asigra and Zadara

Sandz Chooses OpEx Backup Solution from Asigra, with Zadara Storage-as-a-Service, to Defend Partners and Customers Against Backup Data Exploitation

Toronto, Canada, June 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Asigra Inc., a leader in backup and recovery software that delivers comprehensive repository cyber protection, and Zadara, a trailblazing leader in enterprise storage-as-a-service, today announced deployment of the OpEx Backup Appliance by Sandz Solutions Philippines Inc. to ensure the defense of recovery data against ransomware and other aggressive malware variants.

Sandz Solutions Philippines Inc. was founded in 2000. The company is a managed services provider specializing in IT infrastructure optimization and data protection. Sandz provides customized solutions that address demanding SLAs, risk mitigation, cost reduction and regulatory compliance for various industries. Sandz delivers technology solutions through a network of channel partners, who now have access to the cost-efficient and powerful, OpEx Backup Appliance, optimized to counter ransomware attacks on backup data.

The Asigra Cloud OpEx Backup Appliance integrates Asigra Cloud Backup Software with the Zadara cloud storage platform available exclusively as a consumption-based service. The solution can be deployed on premises, at a colocation facility or in the public cloud and converges data protection and cyber-security to counter malware attacks on backup data, including ransomware Attack-Loops™[1]. The appliance allows IT and backup administrators to move from a CapEx to an OpEx model in order to cost-effectively safeguard business data to ensure business continuity.

"Backup has received much more attention and is a higher priority aspect of our technology solutions suite with the surge of ransomware attacks now impacting organizations globally," said Henry Velasco, Managing Director, Sandz Solutions Philippines Inc. "The Asigra OpEx Backup Appliance with Zadara storage serves as a resiliency orchestration platform that supports critical data recovery requirements for business continuity, while also reducing the capital and management costs of traditional backup systems."

“Sophisticated cyberattacks are on the rise, making reliable data backup and recovery more essential than ever,” said Nelson Nahum, co-founder and CEO, Zadara. “Sandz customers and partners can now more affordably avoid data loss and operational downtime with the flexibility offered by a 100%-OpEx storage model.”

"Industry experts are forecasting continued and more sophisticated ransomware attacks on business IT systems, including backup infrastructure. We have taken the lead in helping our partners defend against such threats," said Eran Farajun, EVP, Asigra. "We are very pleased to see that Sandz, a widely respected solution provider in Southeast Asia, is having success with this unique cybersecurity-enabled platform."

Read more about Sandz in the case study: https://www.asigra.com/case-studies

About Asigra

Trusted since 1986, Asigra technology is proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations around the world the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most comprehensive data protection platform for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases and applications, SaaS and IaaS based applications, Asigra lowers the total cost of ownership, reduces recovery time objectives, and eliminates silos of backup data by providing a single consolidated repository with 100% recovery assurance and anti-ransomware defense. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by Techtarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and positioned well in the market by analysts. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.

About Zadara

Founded in 2011, Zadara is changing how enterprise data is stored and managed, by offering enterprise data storage as a fully managed service. With solutions available on premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara's proprietary software, combined with commodity hardware in a 100%-OpEx, pay-only-for-what-you-use service, helps companies be more agile without sacrificing the features and functionality that advanced enterprise users demand. To deliver on this promise Zadara operates worldwide, including hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, and an expert team that provides services and support 24/7. More information can be found at https://www.zadara.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter, like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube.

[1] Storage Switzerland, What are Ransomware Attack Loops and How to Prevent Them, June, 29, 2018

https://storageswiss.com/2018/06/29/ransomware-attack-loops-and-how-to-prevent-them-asigra/

Contact Information:

Asigra

