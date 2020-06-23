Keep the House for All the Right Reasons – by Preventing Permanent Mistakes in Divorce/Elder Family Mediation

David Hitt of the Shore/Hitt Network with Keller Williams Los Feliz has completed the coursework to earn the RCS-DTM designation as a Real Estate Collaboration Specialist – Divorce™.

Los Angeles, CA, June 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The family home is usually the most significant asset in divorce and elder mediation, often with significant debt. However, appraisal minus mortgage does not equal actual equity. This incomplete equation leaves your house over-valued and that works against you in family mediation for divorce and elder matters.

Don’t settle for a bad property settlement. In addition to the inaccurate and unfair division of your property, you risk damaged credit, default, foreclosure or even bankruptcy.

Remember all those documents you signed when you bought the house? Most are missing when mediating that same house. An RCS-DTM designee can provide free help to gather the house documents you need to make an informed decision regarding actual equity and whether to keep the house.

To keep your house for all the right reasons, you need a real estate agent specializing in divorce – an RCS-DTM designee.

David Hitt of the Shore/Hitt Network with Keller Williams Los Feliz has completed the coursework to earn the RCS-DTM designation as a Real Estate Collaboration Specialist – Divorce™.

As an RCS-D™ REALTOR®, David is professionally trained to neutralize divorce real estate as a business transaction in the best interest of the house – and each divorcing spouse. Leading your divorce real estate team, David also serves as project manager working with you and your lawyers and can refer real estate and financial professionals specializing in divorce to assist with gathering house-related documents and scheduling consultations, most of which are free.

The RCS-D™ professional program was written and taught by an attorney with law degrees from Harvard and Stanford.

You may contact David Hitt (818) 422-1702 to discuss how you can protect one of your most valuable financial assets during the stressful time of divorce. Whether your divorce is completed, just beginning or somewhere in between, David can help you determine your best options now for a stronger financial future.

David was the product of a divorce so he knows how stressful it can be not to mention the affect it can have on the kids. Furthermore, to aid in his education he has become a Certified Divorce Mediator so clients are confident he knows what they are going through.

Their aim is to make the process just a little bit easier so that is why they joined The Divorce Transition Professionals organization to start a new chapter in Beverly Hills, CA. The group discusses how they can best work together and collaborate to support those dealing with this life-changing event. They work with the best experienced professionals. The range of professionals include: legal, financial, accounting, mortgage support, private investigation, professional organizing, mental health or physical health, coaching, consulting, credit repair or debt consolidation.

Please contact him today to assist you with your divorce real estate needs.

