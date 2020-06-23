Domestic Medical Supply Coalition

DMS Coalition has been advocating face masks for all and is proud to be at the forefront in domestically producing a wide array of styles. The washable and reusable face masks assortment includes adult and kids' masks in a variety of colors and prints.

Los Angeles, CA, June 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- As of June 21, 2020, thirty-nine states mandate face masks be worn in public settings to slow the spread of COVID-19. The other states strongly encourage the use of face masks in public.

The latest report from the CDC states, “We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms... In light of this evidence, CDC guidance is to wear cloth face coverings in public settings...”

DMS Shop

“While the directive is critically important to protect everyone and ‘stop the spread’; as a mother I want to make sure that our children and family members are not burdened by this directive, but rather empowered,” said Crystal Solorzano, Founder and Chairwoman of DMS Coalition.

Alex Berenson, CEO of DMS Coalition, shared: “With ‘Wear your Mask’ mandates being implemented across our great country, our goal and mission is to provide every person a face mask that will keep them safe in public.”

